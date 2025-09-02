Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri’s Explosive Row

Farhana also had a major fight with Kunika. Kunika called Farhana an offensive name, and Farhana retaliated with offensive remarks about Kunika's children. Kunika warned Farhana against dragging her family into their dispute. These escalating daily conflicts in ‘Bigg Boss’ provide entertainment for fans, but the growing distance between the contestants is evident. Given the state of affairs among the contestants after just one week, it remains to be seen what unfolds in the future.