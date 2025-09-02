Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri’s Explosive Row

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Drama and arguments are escalating within the house of the famous TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Recent episodes have witnessed heated debates among contestants, starting with household chores and escalating into verbal abuse.
The commotion in Bigg Boss 19 began when Tanya Mittal refused to clean the smoking room. This angered Gishen Kadri, who started an argument with Tanya, threatening to withhold her food if she didn't work. When Kunika sided with Tanya, Bashir advised her not to interfere, pointing out that she was now a house member, not the captain.
A heated argument erupted between Farhana Bhatt and Neelam concerning Tanya. While Neelam and Gishen were already engaged in a fierce argument, Farhana intervened, taunting Neelam. Neelam was shocked and started crying. When Neelam recounted the incident to Tanya and Kunika, they too became enraged.
The commotion continued in the Bigg Boss house. While Nehal was cooking, Tanya demanded to be informed immediately upon the breakfast's completion. Nehal's lack of response led to an argument. Farhana then entered the kitchen and accidentally dropped some food. When asked to clean up, she clashed with Bashir. The situation escalated to the point of them throwing each other's belongings.
Farhana also had a major fight with Kunika. Kunika called Farhana an offensive name, and Farhana retaliated with offensive remarks about Kunika's children. Kunika warned Farhana against dragging her family into their dispute. These escalating daily conflicts in ‘Bigg Boss’ provide entertainment for fans, but the growing distance between the contestants is evident. Given the state of affairs among the contestants after just one week, it remains to be seen what unfolds in the future.