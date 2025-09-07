Bigg Boss 19: First Wild Card Entry Creates a Stir

Bigg Boss 19: The makers of 'Bigg Boss 19' are leaving no stone unturned to keep their show interesting. In the very first week, Farhana was evicted from the house and sent to the secret room, and now, after her return, the atmosphere in the house has completely changed.
It's been reported that amidst the contestants already pitted against each other, 'Bigg Boss' is preparing to introduce a member who is already quite popular with the viewers. This is none other than Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shahbaaz, who has the ability to make everyone laugh with his wit and humour.
It is understood that Shahbaaz is currently in the secret room and may enter the house on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. If this happens, it will be interesting to see what kind of stir he creates in the house. While this season has seen more fights between the female contestants than the male ones, Tanya Mittal is in everyone's crosshairs. Shahbaaz's entry is expected to further heat up the atmosphere in the house.
In fact, this time Salman Khan conducted a popularity poll between two contestants on 'Weekend Ka Vaar', which included Mridul and Shahbaaz. Salman announced that Mridul won by a landslide on social media and gained entry into the house, while Shahbaaz had to bid farewell to the show from the stage itself.
Now it remains to be seen how much of a stir Shahbaaz creates this season as a wildcard entry, similar to 'Bigg Boss 13'. Kunika Sadanand, Aavej Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, and Amal Malik are nominated, and it will also be interesting to see who bids farewell to the show in the second week. Will Shahbaaz's entry increase the difficulties of the nominated contestants? Will he forge new alliances after entering the house? To find out all this, watch 'Bigg Boss 19'.