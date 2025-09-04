Bigg Boss 19: New Captain Elected, Kunika Sadanand Discusses Betrayal in Love

Bigg Boss 19 New Update: The much-discussed TV show, Bigg Boss 19, has seen heated arguments and fights from the very beginning. While Kunika Sadanand became the first captain of the house and tried her best to manage it, she couldn't control the housemates and resigned from the captaincy. Now, a major upheaval is expected in the captaincy. Meanwhile, contestants are revealing secrets about their families and personal lives. Kunika has also revealed the truth about her live-in relationship.
Arguments between contestants erupt every hour, every minute. New drama unfolds daily. Meanwhile, the makers have shared a new promo for Bigg Boss 19. In the clip, all contestants are seen preparing for the captaincy task. Abhishek is seen pushing others to get ahead during the captaincy task, leading to a fight between Abhishek and Baseer Ali. Mridul Tiwari gets injured during the commotion.
Further, Pranit More clashes with Jishan over a comment about ‘kerosene/petrol’. Bigg Boss asked the housemates if this was acceptable. Everyone disagreed, and Pranit was disqualified. A subsequent update changed the game's direction; Baseer Ali became the new captain. It remains to be seen how Baseer manages the housemates.
A promo shows Kunika talking to Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal about personal matters. When Kunika asks Neelam about her marriage and personal life, Neelam becomes emotional. Tanya then says that Neelam might not be ready to discuss it yet.
Kunika also shared her life's pain. She said, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. Now that I've told everyone the truth, I feel better.” Tanya asked if he was her husband, to which Kunika clarified, “No, we were in a live-in relationship. He was married but lived separately from his wife. Later, he started a relationship with another woman in front of me. That's when I decided to leave him.” Everyone was shocked to hear Kunika's story.
This week, besides Kunika Sadanand, Amal Malik, Aavej Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari are nominated for eviction. It remains to be seen who leaves the house this time.