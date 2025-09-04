Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: New Captain Elected, Kunika Sadanand Discusses Betrayal in Love

A considerable amount of time has passed since the commencement of Bigg Boss 19. The question of who will manage the house and who will undertake what tasks has been answered with the announcement of a new captain, following Kunika Sadanand.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 New captain
Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 New Update: The much-discussed TV show, Bigg Boss 19, has seen heated arguments and fights from the very beginning. While Kunika Sadanand became the first captain of the house and tried her best to manage it, she couldn't control the housemates and resigned from the captaincy. Now, a major upheaval is expected in the captaincy. Meanwhile, contestants are revealing secrets about their families and personal lives. Kunika has also revealed the truth about her live-in relationship.

Bigg Boss 19 Gets a New Captain

Arguments between contestants erupt every hour, every minute. New drama unfolds daily. Meanwhile, the makers have shared a new promo for Bigg Boss 19. In the clip, all contestants are seen preparing for the captaincy task. Abhishek is seen pushing others to get ahead during the captaincy task, leading to a fight between Abhishek and Baseer Ali. Mridul Tiwari gets injured during the commotion.

Pranit More and Jishan Clash

Further, Pranit More clashes with Jishan over a comment about ‘kerosene/petrol’. Bigg Boss asked the housemates if this was acceptable. Everyone disagreed, and Pranit was disqualified. A subsequent update changed the game's direction; Baseer Ali became the new captain. It remains to be seen how Baseer manages the housemates.

Neelam Giri Gets Emotional About Personal Life

A promo shows Kunika talking to Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal about personal matters. When Kunika asks Neelam about her marriage and personal life, Neelam becomes emotional. Tanya then says that Neelam might not be ready to discuss it yet.

Kunika Reveals the Truth About Her Relationship

Kunika also shared her life's pain. She said, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. Now that I've told everyone the truth, I feel better.” Tanya asked if he was her husband, to which Kunika clarified, “No, we were in a live-in relationship. He was married but lived separately from his wife. Later, he started a relationship with another woman in front of me. That's when I decided to leave him.” Everyone was shocked to hear Kunika's story.

This week, besides Kunika Sadanand, Amal Malik, Aavej Darbar, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari are nominated for eviction. It remains to be seen who leaves the house this time.

Share the news:

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 11:01 am

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: New Captain Elected, Kunika Sadanand Discusses Betrayal in Love
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.