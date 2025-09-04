Bigg Boss 19: New Captain Elected, Kunika Sadanand Discusses Betrayal in Love

Bigg Boss 19 New Update: The much-discussed TV show, Bigg Boss 19, has seen heated arguments and fights from the very beginning. While Kunika Sadanand became the first captain of the house and tried her best to manage it, she couldn't control the housemates and resigned from the captaincy. Now, a major upheaval is expected in the captaincy. Meanwhile, contestants are revealing secrets about their families and personal lives. Kunika has also revealed the truth about her live-in relationship.