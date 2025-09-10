Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Anger Erupts, She Lashes Out at Kunickaa

Another round of fights and arguments has broken out in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Now, all the housemates are supporting Tanya Mittal and are strongly reprimanding Kunickaa.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 Update: The noise of fights in the Bigg Boss 19 house shows no sign of stopping. Each day, each episode is getting more interesting. Meanwhile, the fight between Tanya and Kunickaa is also escalating. All the housemates have united against Kunickaa, criticising her for her comments about upbringing and values. While Tanya Mittal initially responded with tears and silence, she has now given a sharp retort to Kunickaa.

Tanya Mittal Responds to Kunickaa

The group of Tanya Mittal- Neelam and Kunickaa has completely broken down. Kunickaa was seen saying things like Tanya's mother didn't teach her basic things, and that she is a "papa's girl". These taunts, directed at Tanya, who had earlier addressed Kunickaa as 'mother', deeply hurt her. Now, Tanya has vented her frustration during a task. She confronted Kunickaa about her values and upbringing.

Housemates Support Tanya Mittal

Sitting before Kunickaa, Tanya said, “What kind of truth is this where a girl is judged based on whether she struggled or not? You came here to see my struggles. You spoke about someone's mother not once, not twice, but three times – how long will a child endure that? Even after hearing why the Bigg Boss team brought me here, I remained silent, I didn't respond. That's my mother's upbringing and values. I can never think of you as a mother.”

Gaurav Khanna also Condemns Kunickaa

Supporting Tanya Mittal, Gaurav said, “Does a lioness ever eat her cubs? You hung them out to dry, just for a task. None of us understand what's in your mind. Not even a second of regret, not even a second of sorrow that maybe I shouldn't have done this, and on top of that, you're laughing. The whole of India is watching you. Look up and see the crowd gathered outside to reprimand you.”

Bigg Boss Sets a Task for Contestants

Bigg Boss had given the housemates a task where one contestant had to sit silently and listen, while the other had to provoke them with irritating comments. The twist was that the listening contestant had to remain silent even when hearing insults. Kunickaa chose to do this, taunting Tanya about her upbringing and values, causing Tanya to break down in tears. Now, Tanya has responded. What happens next in Bigg Boss 19, and who wins this task, remains to be seen.

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 11:21 am

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Anger Erupts, She Lashes Out at Kunickaa
