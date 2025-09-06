Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Awez Darbar Proposes to Nagma Mirajkar inside BB19

Awez Darbar and Nagma's chemistry has infused a romantic ambiance into the 'Bigg Boss 19' house.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 के घर में पनपा प्यार, माहौल बना रोमांटिक, आवेज और नगमा की केमिस्ट्री देख फैंस हुए दीवाने
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkr (Image: X)

Awez and Nagma's in Bigg Boss 19: New twists and turns are emerging every day in ‘Bigg Boss 19’. This time, a new drama unfolded when Awez Darbar, a contestant nominated for eviction, proposed to Nagma. Fearing eviction during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Awez got down on one knee and professed his love for Nagma.

Love Blossoms in the Bigg Boss 19 House, Setting a Romantic Mood

News of Awez and Nagma's wedding and videos of the proposal are going viral on social media. This makes Awez's proposal even more interesting for viewers. Awez, with the help of other housemates, orchestrated the proposal. This was done out of fear of eviction, as there are indications that Awez might be eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 19’.

The wedding rumours gained further traction when Awez's father, singer Ismail Darbar, confirmed that both families had approved the relationship and a wedding date had been set. However, when Nagma received the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ offer, she postponed the wedding to participate in the show. Ismail advised them before they entered the show, "Don't come back fighting".

The Bigg Boss 19 Journey

Whether the couple continues their ‘Bigg Boss 19’ journey or wins the trophy, their wedding date is likely to remain unchanged. With the wedding scheduled for December 26th, Nagma and Awez are expected to tie the knot in Udaipur on that date. This led to other housemates teasing them as 'husband and wife'. It remains to be seen what turn Awez and Nagma's relationship takes after leaving the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house. Will they marry soon, or was it a publicity stunt? Only time will tell.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 01:21 pm

English News / Entertainment / Awez Darbar Proposes to Nagma Mirajkar inside BB19
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.