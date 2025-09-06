Awez Darbar Proposes to Nagma Mirajkar inside BB19

Awez and Nagma's in Bigg Boss 19: New twists and turns are emerging every day in ‘Bigg Boss 19’. This time, a new drama unfolded when Awez Darbar, a contestant nominated for eviction, proposed to Nagma. Fearing eviction during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Awez got down on one knee and professed his love for Nagma.
News of Awez and Nagma's wedding and videos of the proposal are going viral on social media. This makes Awez's proposal even more interesting for viewers. Awez, with the help of other housemates, orchestrated the proposal. This was done out of fear of eviction, as there are indications that Awez might be eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 19’.
The wedding rumours gained further traction when Awez's father, singer Ismail Darbar, confirmed that both families had approved the relationship and a wedding date had been set. However, when Nagma received the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ offer, she postponed the wedding to participate in the show. Ismail advised them before they entered the show, "Don't come back fighting".
Whether the couple continues their ‘Bigg Boss 19’ journey or wins the trophy, their wedding date is likely to remain unchanged. With the wedding scheduled for December 26th, Nagma and Awez are expected to tie the knot in Udaipur on that date. This led to other housemates teasing them as 'husband and wife'. It remains to be seen what turn Awez and Nagma's relationship takes after leaving the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house. Will they marry soon, or was it a publicity stunt? Only time will tell.