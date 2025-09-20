Inside Bigg Boss: Top 10 Rules That Govern the House

Each season of Bigg Boss offers a unique experience, with alterations in house rules and design. Bigg Boss 19 is no exception. This year, the house prioritizes 'democracy', emphasizing contestants' opinions in decision-making. Let's explore ten surprising rules that even seasoned players find challenging.
Contestants are kept isolated from phones, internet, and television to maintain a complete disconnect from the outside world.
Contestants are not permitted to bring personal items such as watches, books, pens, or paper.
Any form of physical violence is strictly prohibited within the house.
Contestants are not allowed to tamper with or damage any items within the house.
Contestants are forbidden from contacting the media.
Contestants are only permitted to converse in Hindi.
Contestants must strictly follow Bigg Boss's instructions.
Rule-breaking contestants face penalties from Bigg Boss, ranging from nomination for eviction to immediate expulsion from the house.
Contestants receive a limited quantity of food, although their preferences are considered.
Bigg Boss summons contestants to the confession room periodically for nominations and other activities.
These stringent rules of the Bigg Boss house can intimidate even the biggest celebrities. The impact of this year's emphasis on 'democracy' on the dynamics within the house remains to be seen. Tune in to find out!