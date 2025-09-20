Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Inside Bigg Boss: Top 10 Rules That Govern the House

Each new season of Bigg Boss brings something new for the viewers. This includes changes to the rules of the house. This season places greater emphasis on 'democracy', meaning the contestants' opinions will hold significant weight in house decisions. However, despite all this, the rules of the Bigg Boss house are so strict that even the best players find themselves struggling.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Bigg Boss House (Image: X)

Each season of Bigg Boss offers a unique experience, with alterations in house rules and design. Bigg Boss 19 is no exception. This year, the house prioritizes 'democracy', emphasizing contestants' opinions in decision-making. Let's explore ten surprising rules that even seasoned players find challenging.

No Outside Connection

Contestants are kept isolated from phones, internet, and television to maintain a complete disconnect from the outside world.

No Personal Belongings

Contestants are not permitted to bring personal items such as watches, books, pens, or paper.

No Physical Violence

Any form of physical violence is strictly prohibited within the house.

No Tampering with House Property

Contestants are not allowed to tamper with or damage any items within the house.

No Media Contact

Contestants are forbidden from contacting the media.

Restricted Language

Contestants are only permitted to converse in Hindi.

Strict Adherence to Bigg Boss's Orders

Contestants must strictly follow Bigg Boss's instructions.

Severe Punishment for Rule Violations

Rule-breaking contestants face penalties from Bigg Boss, ranging from nomination for eviction to immediate expulsion from the house.

Limited Food

Contestants receive a limited quantity of food, although their preferences are considered.

Confession Room

Bigg Boss summons contestants to the confession room periodically for nominations and other activities.

These stringent rules of the Bigg Boss house can intimidate even the biggest celebrities. The impact of this year's emphasis on 'democracy' on the dynamics within the house remains to be seen. Tune in to find out!

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 04:58 pm

Entertainment / Inside Bigg Boss: Top 10 Rules That Govern the House
