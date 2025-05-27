scriptBigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

A major update has emerged regarding ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’. The month and date of the show’s premiere have been revealed, along with details about the host.

May 27, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled: The controversial OTT show ‘Bigg Boss’ is once again in the headlines. Some time ago, news surfaced that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’ would not be released this year (2025). This was reportedly because the makers wanted the team to focus entirely on making ‘Bigg Boss 19’ a hit. This news caused a stir on social media, with fans and users alike reacting differently. However, a new update has emerged regarding ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’ – the show may be released soon, and the Bollywood actor who might host it has also been revealed.

Bigg Boss OTT 4 to Release Soon

A fan page (‘Bigg Boss Tak’) on x (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that ‘Bigg Boss’ will be released on OTT this year. The fourth season will be released on Jio Hotstar. Furthermore, Bhaijaan, Salman Khan may host this new season. No official statement or information has been released by the makers regarding these reports.
Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Host

Regarding the release date of Bigg Boss OTT 4, it has been reported that the makers may telecast the show in the first week of August. An official announcement regarding the show may be made soon. All previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT have been very successful. While Bigg Boss OTT 3 was hosted by Anil Kapoor, not Salman Khan, Salman Khan’s name is now being mentioned, but official confirmation is still awaited.

News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

4 hours ago

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

Special

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

in 2 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

3 hours ago

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

World

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

1 hour ago

Latest Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

in 3 hours

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

Entertainment

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

in 2 hours

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

2 hours ago

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.