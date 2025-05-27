Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

A major update has emerged regarding ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’. The month and date of the show’s premiere have been revealed, along with details about the host.

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled

Bigg Boss OTT 4 Not Canceled: The controversial OTT show ‘Bigg Boss’ is once again in the headlines. Some time ago, news surfaced that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’ would not be released this year (2025). This was reportedly because the makers wanted the team to focus entirely on making ‘Bigg Boss 19’ a hit. This news caused a stir on social media, with fans and users alike reacting differently. However, a new update has emerged regarding ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’ – the show may be released soon, and the Bollywood actor who might host it has also been revealed.

Bigg Boss OTT 4 to Release Soon A fan page ('Bigg Boss Tak') on x (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that 'Bigg Boss' will be released on OTT this year. The fourth season will be released on Jio Hotstar. Furthermore, Bhaijaan, Salman Khan may host this new season. No official statement or information has been released by the makers regarding these reports. Bigg Boss OTT 4 Host Regarding the release date of Bigg Boss OTT 4, it has been reported that the makers may telecast the show in the first week of August. An official announcement regarding the show may be made soon. All previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT have been very successful. While Bigg Boss OTT 3 was hosted by Anil Kapoor, not Salman Khan, Salman Khan's name is now being mentioned, but official confirmation is still awaited.