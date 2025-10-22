Bill Gates to Enter Tulsi Virani's House After Sakshi Tanwar, Know What's Next for KSBKBT

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Image: X)
Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani's show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' is set to feature a major suspense and surprise. According to reports, American business magnate Bill Gates will be making a cameo appearance in the show.
In the latest episode of the show, a video call between Smriti Irani (Tulsi) and Bill Gates will be shown. This entire storyline will span two episodes and aims to deliver a message about health and awareness along with entertainment. These episodes will be released on October 24 and 25.
The track in the show is based on the health of pregnant women and newborns. It will highlight how people should be made aware of these issues. For this reason, this episode has been created in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as this organisation works in the same direction in the real world.
Furthermore, Smriti Irani herself wanted the serial to address social issues, so that viewers could learn something along with entertainment. Just as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' has always depicted the personal and family problems of women, this episode attempts to connect them more deeply with societal issues.
Smriti Irani recently stated in an interview that she has always believed that a saree is never a hindrance for a woman, but rather a garment that symbolises history, dignity, and confidence. She also mentioned that the show will now incorporate themes such as body shaming and perceptions related to old age.
This is because these are issues that every woman experiences. And the most interesting aspect is that the show has not only addressed women's issues but also depicted the struggles of men, such as a woman raising her voice for men facing false accusations. The show airs every night at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is also live-streamed simultaneously on JioCinema. So, don't miss Bill Gates' special cameo.
