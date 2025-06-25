Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Karisma Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s famous stars who even gave up her studies to pursue a film career. The actress is celebrating her 51st birthday on 25 June. At the age of 16, she entered the industry, making her acting debut with the film Prem Qaidi. Later, in 1996, she was offered the film Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan, which she accepted. But did you know that this film was first offered to Aishwarya Rai? Aishwarya refused the film for a significant reason.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rejected Raja Hindustani
Aishwarya Rai was initially offered the film ‘Raja Hindustani’. However, she declined the offer. At that time, she was studying and did not want to interrupt her education; therefore, after Aishwarya’s refusal, Karisma Kapoor was offered the role, and the film proved to be a blockbuster.
Karisma Received a Filmfare Award
Karisma received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for ‘Raja Hindustani’. This film catapulted her to stardom overnight. Directors started vying for her presence in their films. In no time, Karisma Kapoor became one of Bollywood’s top actresses. Every major Bollywood filmmaker wanted to cast her. Karisma Kapoor even had to turn down several film offers. Karisma reigned over the hearts of the audience in the 90s not only with her acting but also with her beauty and style.
Karisma and Abhishek Bachchan’s Engagement
Regarding Karisma Kapoor’s personal life, her name was linked to several Bollywood stars. She was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan in 2002, but the engagement was later called off. In 2003, Karisma Kapoor married businessman Sanjay Kapur, and they divorced in 2016.
News / Entertainment / Karisma’s Birthday Special: ‘Raja Hindustani’ Was Offered to Aishwarya Rai Before Karisma Kapoor