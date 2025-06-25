Karisma’s Birthday Special: ‘Raja Hindustani’ Was Offered to Aishwarya Rai Before Karisma Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rejected Raja Hindustani Aishwarya Rai was initially offered the film ‘Raja Hindustani’. However, she declined the offer. At that time, she was studying and did not want to interrupt her education; therefore, after Aishwarya’s refusal, Karisma Kapoor was offered the role, and the film proved to be a blockbuster.

Karisma Received a Filmfare Award Karisma received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for ‘Raja Hindustani’. This film catapulted her to stardom overnight. Directors started vying for her presence in their films. In no time, Karisma Kapoor became one of Bollywood’s top actresses. Every major Bollywood filmmaker wanted to cast her. Karisma Kapoor even had to turn down several film offers. Karisma reigned over the hearts of the audience in the 90s not only with her acting but also with her beauty and style. Karisma received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for ‘Raja Hindustani’. This film catapulted her to stardom overnight. Directors started vying for her presence in their films. In no time, Karisma Kapoor became one of Bollywood’s top actresses. Every major Bollywood filmmaker wanted to cast her. Karisma Kapoor even had to turn down several film offers. Karisma reigned over the hearts of the audience in the 90s not only with her acting but also with her beauty and style.