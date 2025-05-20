Birthday Special: Jr NTR’s Lavish Wedding

Jr NTR Began His Career at the Age of Eight Jr NTR was born on 20 May 1983. His full name is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. The actor began his career at the tender age of eight. He hails from a family deeply rooted not only in films but also in politics. His acting talent is inherited. His grandfather was the legendary Telugu actor, filmmaker, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also an actor and politician. Despite his privileged background, his success on screen is a testament to his hard work. His wedding, too, was as grand as his name and family lineage suggest.

Jr NTR’s Grand Wedding Jr NTR’s wedding was a lavish affair that garnered significant media attention. In 2011, Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao. The couple has been married for 14 years and has two children, Abhay and Bhargava. The actor’s wedding was the talk of the town, considered the grandest wedding of that year, reportedly costing ₹100 crore. A staggering ₹18 crore was spent on the mandap alone. It is also reported that the bride’s saree, worth ₹1 crore was donated after the wedding. The wedding function was attended by 3,000 high-profile guests and 12,000 fans. Jr NTR’s wedding was a lavish affair that garnered significant media attention. In 2011, Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao. The couple has been married for 14 years and has two children, Abhay and Bhargava. The actor’s wedding was the talk of the town, considered the grandest wedding of that year, reportedly costing ₹100 crore. A staggering ₹18 crore was spent on the mandap alone. It is also reported that the bride’s saree, worth ₹1 crore was donated after the wedding. The wedding function was attended by 3,000 high-profile guests and 12,000 fans.