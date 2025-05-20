Birthday Special: Jr NTR’s Lavish Wedding

Jr NTR Birthday: Actor Jr NTR is in the limelight for his upcoming film ‘War 2’. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, but let’s delve into some interesting facts about him on his birthday. Jr NTR got married in 2011. The expenses incurred on his wedding were staggering, leaving many astonished. His wedding cost a reported ₹100 crore with 15,000 guests. The wedding mandap cost ₹18 crore, and the bride’s saree was worth ₹1 crore.
Jr NTR Began His Career at the Age of Eight
Jr NTR was born on 20 May 1983. His full name is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. The actor began his career at the tender age of eight. He hails from a family deeply rooted not only in films but also in politics. His acting talent is inherited. His grandfather was the legendary Telugu actor, filmmaker, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also an actor and politician. Despite his privileged background, his success on screen is a testament to his hard work. His wedding, too, was as grand as his name and family lineage suggest.
Jr NTR’s Grand Wedding
Jr NTR’s wedding was a lavish affair that garnered significant media attention. In 2011, Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi, the daughter of businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao. The couple has been married for 14 years and has two children, Abhay and Bhargava. The actor’s wedding was the talk of the town, considered the grandest wedding of that year, reportedly costing ₹100 crore. A staggering ₹18 crore was spent on the mandap alone. It is also reported that the bride’s saree, worth ₹1 crore was donated after the wedding. The wedding function was attended by 3,000 high-profile guests and 12,000 fans.
Controversy Before Jr NTR’s Wedding
While Jr NTR’s wedding was grand, the couple faced considerable controversy beforehand. At the time of their engagement, Lakshmi Pranathi was 17 years old. Following news of the wedding, Vijayawada lawyer Singuluri Shanti Prasad filed a complaint against the actor under the Child Marriage Act, escalating the situation. To avoid further controversy, Jr NTR waited until Lakshmi Pranathi turned 18 before marrying her on 5 May 2011. The wedding was broadcast on regional channels due to its scale and the desire to reach a large audience.