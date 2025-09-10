Body Found in Singer’s Car; Area in Shock

Crime Case: Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. A decomposed body was found in a Tesla car registered to an American singer. According to a KABC report, the car belongs to David Anthony Burke aka D4vd. The discovery has caused a stir in the surrounding area, and local police are investigating the matter. The police have seized his luxury car. He is quite popular among young people and is 20 years old.
Police reported receiving information about a foul odour emanating from a vehicle in a tow yard on Monday. Following this, at approximately 12:20 pm, they arrived at the 1000 block of Mansfield Avenue and commenced their investigation. Police further told KABC that the vehicle had been at the same location for several days. The body was found inside a bag.
A spokesperson for D4vd told NBC Los Angeles that D4vd has been informed of the incident. Although he is currently on tour, he is cooperating fully with the authorities.
D4vd was born in Queens and later moved to Houston, Texas. He gained recognition through his music and released his first album this year. He also released two plays in 2023. His song "Feel It" reached number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May. Singer D4vd has over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3.7 million followers on TikTok.
According to reports, the singer is on the 'Withered World' tour and is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Kansas City on Wednesday.