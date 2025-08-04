Bollywood Actress Leaves Industry Due to Husband's Influence

Sonali credited her husband Goldie Behl for helping her make the best decisions. She said that Goldie had told her that ‘This (TV) is the future, TV is going to be big. Sonali listened to her husband and decided to work in television.’ Sonali says that television is one of the best things in her life. Along with this, Sonali further said that ‘The children of the first reality show who used to watch me at that time have now grown up and they still remember me. So, as a celebrity, your life is as long as your fans remember you.’