Bollywood Actress Leaves Industry Due to Husband's Influence

Hum Saath Saath Hain: Sonali Bendre is currently hosting the Colors TV show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’. But did you know that Sonali started her career in films, and after giving a hit film like ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, she suddenly switched to television? At that time, many people questioned her decision and even called her misguided.
Actually, the 50-year-old Sonali, after the success of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, stepped into television with ‘Kya Masti Kya Dhoom’. In a conversation with PTI, the actress said that her decision made people think she was choosing the wrong path. Sonali said, ‘Everyone thought I was going astray. At that time, working on television was not considered right. People used to say - why is she doing TV?’ But Sonali accepted this challenge and made her mark on television. She said that ‘Kya Masti Kya Dhoom’ was a fantastic show and she loved its concept. Sonali also said that she earned well from that show.
Sonali credited her husband Goldie Behl for helping her make the best decisions. She said that Goldie had told her that ‘This (TV) is the future, TV is going to be big. Sonali listened to her husband and decided to work in television.’ Sonali says that television is one of the best things in her life. Along with this, Sonali further said that ‘The children of the first reality show who used to watch me at that time have now grown up and they still remember me. So, as a celebrity, your life is as long as your fans remember you.’
Let it be known that before the Colors TV show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, Sonali Bendre has already stepped into OTT with ‘The Broken News Season 1 and 2’. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar are in the lead roles. This series shows the ongoing ideological battle in Indian journalism and the changing face of news in the age of social media.