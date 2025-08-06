Bollywood Celebs Express Grief Over Uttarakhand Tragedy

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, is deeply saddened by this incident. She stated, “I am a daughter of Haridwar. Every stone, every river of Uttarakhand resides in my soul. Seeing the devastating floods in the Ganges river, I am experiencing a pain that cannot be expressed in words. I promise you all that I will help you in every possible way.” She also appealed to her fans worldwide to help those affected by the tragedy in Uttarkashi. Urvashi further added, “Uttarakhand, I am always with you.”