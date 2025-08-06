Bollywood Celebs Express Grief Over Uttarakhand Tragedy

Uttarakhand tragedy: Sad news emerged from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on 5 August, just before Raksha Bandhan. A major incident occurred on Tuesday due to a cloudburst in Uttarkashi, disrupting the lives of the people there. Several Bollywood stars have expressed their grief over this incident and offered their condolences to the victims.
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, is deeply saddened by this incident. She stated, “I am a daughter of Haridwar. Every stone, every river of Uttarakhand resides in my soul. Seeing the devastating floods in the Ganges river, I am experiencing a pain that cannot be expressed in words. I promise you all that I will help you in every possible way.” She also appealed to her fans worldwide to help those affected by the tragedy in Uttarkashi. Urvashi further added, “Uttarakhand, I am always with you.”
Similarly, Sara Ali Khan shared a post on her Instagram, writing, “My condolences to those affected by the Uttarakhand tragedy. I pray for everyone's safety, strength, and speedy recovery, and hope that things will return to normal very soon.”
Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal, a resident of Uttarakhand, expressed concern over this terrible accident. Raghav shared a video of Uttarakhand on his Instagram story and wrote, “Prayers,” along with folded hands emoji. He stated that this natural disaster in Uttarakhand has affected the lives of many people, and many have lost their lives. The unity and support shown by Bollywood stars during this difficult time is commendable. An appeal has been made to pray for them during this difficult time.