'Little Mona Lisa' from Magh Mela 2026 Goes Viral, Video Creates Stir on Social Media

Magh Mela (Image: Patrika)
The 'Magh Mela 2026' has commenced in Prayagraj. Amidst the lakhs of devotees, holy dips, and a world of tents set up on the sand, faces often emerge that capture the attention of the entire world. Previously, during the 2025 Maha Kumbh, 'Monalisa' became an overnight star with her blue eyes and simplicity.
Monalisa received film offers and has also released an album. Now, exactly one year later, another girl is going viral at the Magh Mela, whom people are calling 'Chhoti Monalisa' (Little Monalisa). Her dance has set the internet ablaze. Additionally, her blue eyes remind people of the viral Monalisa.
The child's face, the depth of her eyes, and her smile are exactly like the viral girl Monalisa from the Maha Kumbh. People visiting the Sangam are astonished when they see this child. This is why she is being called 'Chhoti Monalisa' on social media. Chhoti Monalisa sells garlands on the banks of the Sangam.
Not just her simplicity, but this little girl's talent has also amazed people. A video of Chhoti Monalisa is rapidly going viral on social media, in which she is performing a spectacular dance. Her footwork and facial expressions are so captivating that people are watching it repeatedly. Without any formal training, the energy of this child under the open sky has surpassed many seasoned dancers.
As soon as this video appeared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), a flood of comments poured in. One user wrote, "She is an exact carbon copy of Monalisa, look at nature's miracle." Another user commented, "This child has immense talent; if given the right platform, she will become a huge star." People are calling her the next internet sensation and are showering her with affection for her innocence.
