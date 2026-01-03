3 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

'Little Mona Lisa' from Magh Mela 2026 Goes Viral, Video Creates Stir on Social Media

After Mona Lisa went viral in the Mahakumbh, a little girl has now gone viral from the Magh Mela as well. People are calling her the next internet sensation.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Magh Mela 2026 video viral choti monalisa internet new sensation people shocked watch his dance moves

Magh Mela (Image: Patrika)

The 'Magh Mela 2026' has commenced in Prayagraj. Amidst the lakhs of devotees, holy dips, and a world of tents set up on the sand, faces often emerge that capture the attention of the entire world. Previously, during the 2025 Maha Kumbh, 'Monalisa' became an overnight star with her blue eyes and simplicity.

Monalisa received film offers and has also released an album. Now, exactly one year later, another girl is going viral at the Magh Mela, whom people are calling 'Chhoti Monalisa' (Little Monalisa). Her dance has set the internet ablaze. Additionally, her blue eyes remind people of the viral Monalisa.

This Little Monalisa Went Viral at Magh Mela 2026

The child's face, the depth of her eyes, and her smile are exactly like the viral girl Monalisa from the Maha Kumbh. People visiting the Sangam are astonished when they see this child. This is why she is being called 'Chhoti Monalisa' on social media. Chhoti Monalisa sells garlands on the banks of the Sangam.

Dance Video Creates a Sensation Online

Not just her simplicity, but this little girl's talent has also amazed people. A video of Chhoti Monalisa is rapidly going viral on social media, in which she is performing a spectacular dance. Her footwork and facial expressions are so captivating that people are watching it repeatedly. Without any formal training, the energy of this child under the open sky has surpassed many seasoned dancers.

People Commenting on Chhoti Monalisa's Dance

As soon as this video appeared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), a flood of comments poured in. One user wrote, "She is an exact carbon copy of Monalisa, look at nature's miracle." Another user commented, "This child has immense talent; if given the right platform, she will become a huge star." People are calling her the next internet sensation and are showering her with affection for her innocence.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Entertainment Videos

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 04:25 pm

English News / Entertainment / 'Little Mona Lisa' from Magh Mela 2026 Goes Viral, Video Creates Stir on Social Media

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis' Challenges 'Dhurandar' on Day 2, Box Office Race Takes a New Turn

Ikkis And Dhurandher
Bollywood

From Blue Drum to OTT Screen: Web Series on Shocking UP Murder Case Gets Release Date

honeymoon se hatya New OTT Web series based on Meerut Neela Drum Muskan Rastogi murder husband
OTT News

Famous TV Actor Arjun Bijlani's Father-in-Law Passes Away on New Year's Day

Arjun Bijlani Father In Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passed Away suddenly at 73
TV News

Get Ready for a Full Dose of Suspense and Thriller as Big-Budget Films Hit Theatres in 2026

हो जाईए तैयार, सस्पेंस और थ्रिलर का मिलेगा फुल मजा, जब 2026 में थिएटर पर छाएंगी ये बिग बजट फिल्में
Bollywood

Ikkis X Review: Dharmendra’s Final Film Leaves Fans Emotional

Ikkis X Review
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.