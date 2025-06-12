Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Sunny Deol’s Condolences Sunny Deol posted about the plane crash, writing: “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time. 🙏 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 12, 2025 Riteish Deshmukh Expresses Sympathy Riteish Deshmukh expressed his sorrow over the Air India plane crash, writing: "Completely heartbroken and shocked to hear the tragic news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt condolences go out to all the passengers, their families and everyone affected on the ground. Praying for everyone during this incredibly difficult time."

Parineeti Chopra Offers Prayers Actress Parineeti Chopra also expressed her grief over the plane crash. She wrote on her Instagram story: "It's incredibly difficult to even imagine the families' sorrow following the Air India plane crash. Praying for strength and courage for everyone."

Neil Nitin Mukesh Prays for the Deceased Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote on his social media account: "Heartbroken, shocked and trembling with the saddest news. Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Air India flight tragedy. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon."

Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Air India flight tragedy. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon. 🙏#AirIndia — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 12, 2025 Sonu Sood's Post Sonu Sood also posted about the incident, writing: "Prayers for the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad after taking off for London." He also shared a heartbroken emoji. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "Stunned and speechless by the Air India accident. Only prayers at this time."