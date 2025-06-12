scriptBollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Bollywood celebrities have begun to react to this devastating event. Read the full story.

Jun 12, 2025 / 05:37 pm

Patrika Desk

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Photos and videos of this accident are circulating on social media, showing a large plume of smoke rising from the crash site. Now Bollywood celebrities have begun to react to this devastating event. Actor Sunny Deol has expressed his sorrow and offered prayers. Several other stars have also expressed shock and concern.

Sunny Deol’s Condolences

Sunny Deol posted about the plane crash, writing: “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Riteish Deshmukh Expresses Sympathy

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his sorrow over the Air India plane crash, writing: “Completely heartbroken and shocked to hear the tragic news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt condolences go out to all the passengers, their families and everyone affected on the ground. Praying for everyone during this incredibly difficult time.”
Parineeti Chopra Offers Prayers

Actress Parineeti Chopra also expressed her grief over the plane crash. She wrote on her Instagram story: “It’s incredibly difficult to even imagine the families’ sorrow following the Air India plane crash. Praying for strength and courage for everyone.”
Neil Nitin Mukesh Prays for the Deceased

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote on his social media account: “Heartbroken, shocked and trembling with the saddest news. Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Air India flight tragedy. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon.”

Sonu Sood’s Post

Sonu Sood also posted about the incident, writing: “Prayers for the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad after taking off for London.” He also shared a heartbroken emoji. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote: “Stunned and speechless by the Air India accident. Only prayers at this time.”
International Passengers Onboard

The crashed Air India plane reportedly carried both Indian and foreign nationals. There were a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Reports indicate 52 passengers from the UK, 6 from Portugal, and 1 from Canada were onboard. According to a spokesperson for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad, flight AI 171, scheduled for Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff this morning.

