Bollywood Mourns as Ranbir Kapoor Attends Deb Mukherjee's Funeral

Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral of Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukherjee and an actor.

MumbaiMar 15, 2025 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Deb-Mukherjee-funeral-News

Deb Mukherjee Passes Away: Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukherjee, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 83. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. Many members of the Hindi film industry attended the ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor Pays Last Respects

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, a close friend of Ayan, was among those who shouldered Deb Mukherjee’s bier during the funeral. Pictures from the funeral show Ranbir, dressed in white, paying his last respects alongside the Mukerji family and his close friend.
Ranbir returned to the city to pay his last respects to the late actor, cutting short his wife Alia’s birthday celebrations and Holi festivities.

Bollywood actress Kajol, Deb’s niece, was seen at Ayan’s residence along with her son Yug. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who also knew him, was also seen at the residence.
Deb Mukherjee funeral
Several other Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, superstar Hrithik Roshan, and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan were also present.

Deb Mukherjee’s Married Life

Deb Mukherjee was born in Kanpur in 1941. His mother, Satitevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja, were his brothers.
Deb Mukherjee Passes Away
The late actor was married twice. His daughter from his first marriage, Sunita, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

The veteran actor worked in films like ‘Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Kaminey’, and others.
Deb Mukherjee started his career in the 1960s with small roles in films like ‘Tu Hi Meri Zindagi’ and ‘Abhinetri’. He continued acting and appeared in bigger films like ‘Do Aankhen’ and ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’. However, Deb struggled to achieve the same success as his brother Joy Mukherjee.
He later took on supporting roles in films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and ‘King Uncle’. His last screen appearance was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Kaminey’ in 2009. In ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, arguably one of the best coming-of-age sports films in Indian cinema, he played the role of Rajput College’s sports coach.

