scriptBollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Bollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India

This historic musical event included several stars. Amidst the growing number of music lovers in India, this label is poised to become a powerful musical bridge between Bollywood and Hollywood. Read the full story.

Jun 22, 2025 / 10:51 am

Patrika Desk

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ नया म्यूजिक प्लेटफॉर्म 'SUR', इस इवेंट में छाए बॉलीवुड सितारें

New music platform

SUR Music: The music label ‘SUR Music’ by Rajiv Mahavir had a spectacular launch during a historic musical event in India. This special occasion was graced by Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Honourable Minister Shri Ashish Shelar, and renowned Bollywood singers Rup Kumar Rathod, Javed Ali, and film director Rumi Jaffrey. All of them marked the launch with applause and best wishes.

Bollywood Stars Shine at the Event

SUR Music’s first song, recorded in the melodious voice of the celebrated singer, Padma Shri A. Hariharan, has become the label’s hallmark. The event also welcomed a new talent, Sohini Dey, a young singer who is a promising face of the future of Indian music. Rajiv Mahavir, a distinguished musician, launched SUR Music in collaboration with Suvarna Pappu.
The event also honoured the creative team of the label: Sandeep Mahavir, Kaushal Mahavir, Samir Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Vaishnavi Mahavir, and Jahnvi Mahavir. They all carry forward the musical legacy of the Jaipur Gharana and Pandit K. Mahavir, spanning 11 generations. Their dedication and energy make ‘SUR Music’ not just a music label, but a symbol of a musical tradition.

Attempting to Create a Powerful Musical Bridge Between Bollywood and Hollywood

Sohini Dey’s gentle and soulful voice brings a fresh vibrancy to the platform. ‘SUR Music’ has deep roots and aims for global expansion. Amidst the growing number of music lovers in India, this label is poised to become a powerful musical bridge between Bollywood and Hollywood.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

Entertainment

93-Year-Old’s Love Story Melts Jeweller’s Heart: Video Viral over Internet

14 hours ago

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

14 hours ago

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

15 hours ago

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

16 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Birthday Special: Two Paths, One Destination; Inspirational Journeys of Tom Alter and Amrish Puri

Entertainment

Birthday Special: Two Paths, One Destination; Inspirational Journeys of Tom Alter and Amrish Puri

in 5 hours

Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

Entertainment

Akshay Khanna's Return: Same Intensity, New Role After Aurangzeb

12 hours ago

TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

Entertainment

TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

12 hours ago

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.