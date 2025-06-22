Bollywood Stars Shine at Launch of New Music Platform 'SUR' in India

Bollywood Stars Shine at the Event SUR Music’s first song, recorded in the melodious voice of the celebrated singer, Padma Shri A. Hariharan, has become the label’s hallmark. The event also welcomed a new talent, Sohini Dey, a young singer who is a promising face of the future of Indian music. Rajiv Mahavir, a distinguished musician, launched SUR Music in collaboration with Suvarna Pappu.

The event also honoured the creative team of the label: Sandeep Mahavir, Kaushal Mahavir, Samir Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Vaishnavi Mahavir, and Jahnvi Mahavir. They all carry forward the musical legacy of the Jaipur Gharana and Pandit K. Mahavir, spanning 11 generations. Their dedication and energy make ‘SUR Music’ not just a music label, but a symbol of a musical tradition.