Bollywood Vanity Vans: What’s Special Inside the Vanity Vans of Actors Like SRK and Salman?

Exclusive information has emerged about what's inside the luxurious vanity vans of Bollywood actors. Let's learn about the vanity vans of stars like Shah Rukh, Salman, and Ranveer.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Bollywood Vanity Vans (Image: AI)

Bollywood Vanity Vans: Bollywood actors are often in the news for their luxurious lifestyles. Besides their expensive cars, bikes, and lavish homes, vanity vans also hold a special place in their lives. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Kangana Ranaut reportedly spend crores of rupees on their vanity vans. But what makes these vanity vans so special? Let's find out.

SRK's Vanity Van

First, let's talk about Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious vanity van. Bollywood's King Khan owns a king-sized vanity van. According to Hollywood Reporter (India), SRK has a big, luxurious vanity van that cannot go to small or cramped locations. It requires a lot of space.

The Indian Express shared inside photos of Shah Rukh's vanity van in one of its reports. Everything inside is white, it has ample space, and is equipped with all kinds of facilities. His vanity was decorated by famous car designer Dilip Chhabria. The cost of building it is estimated to be around ₹4-5 crore.

Salman Khan's Vanity Van

Actor Salman Khan's vanity van is also remarkable. According to a GQ report, Salman's vanity van costs approximately ₹4 crore. Inside the vanity, a portrait of Salman is displayed. Besides this, it has all the necessary amenities.

John Abraham's Black Theme Van

Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham has a special fondness for the colour black. This is why his vanity van is drenched in black. Hollywood Reporter (India) recently reported that John has installed floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the outside view and allow natural light. However, everything inside the vanity is black, even the toilet.

Ranveer Singh Owns Three Vanity Vans

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric fashion sense, owns three vanity vans. He uses not one, but three vanity vans during his shoots. One is for his personal use, the second is his gym van, and the third is for his private chef.

Kangana Ranaut's Sheesham Wood Interior

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, also has a very special and distinct vanity van compared to many other stars. Van designer Pratik Malewar told Hollywood Reporter (India) that Kangana Ranaut's van is decorated with a Sheesham wood interior.

Estimated Expenses on Vanity Vans

It is worth noting that customising a vanity van costs lakhs to crores of rupees. Additionally, the minimum annual maintenance cost is around ₹10-15 lakh, which can also go up to ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 05:51 pm

