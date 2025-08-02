2 August 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Friendship Day 2025: Bollywood’s Best Girl-Friend Pairs

Learn the true meaning of friendship from these Bollywood pairs. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

International Friendship Day 2025
International Friendship Day 2025 (Image Source: Patrika)

International Friendship Day 2025: As Friendship Day approaches, it's time to celebrate the genuine and heartfelt friendships of Bollywood stars who share a special bond not only on-screen but also off-screen. Let's take a look at these real-life best friends who define friendship with both style and truth.

Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza

This pair is connected not only through films but also through their shared beliefs. Whether it's climate change, sustainability, or women's empowerment, both raise their voices for these social issues. Their friendship reflects mutual respect and understanding. It shows that when thoughts align, relationships become even deeper.

Shweta Tripathi and Mallika Dua

Shweta and Mallika's friendship is full of fun, honesty, and closeness. From their fun-filled social media posts to heartfelt birthday messages, everything reflects their genuine friendship. Both are strong support systems for each other's careers and personal lives.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani

These two are not only fashion enthusiasts but also each other's motivation. Whether it's going on holidays, sweating it out at the gym, or making a splash on the red carpet, their bond is always visible. Their friendship is a perfect mix of fitness, self-reliance, and positive energy.

Saiee Manjrekar and Rasha Thadani

These two new-generation actresses have been captivating everyone with their friendship since entering Bollywood. Despite coming from film families, their relationship is based not just on background but on closeness and a similar journey. Their friendship exemplifies freshness and trust.

Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor

This pair, who grew up together since childhood, is now making their mark in Bollywood. From school days to the present, these friends have stood by each other every step of the way. Their relationship shows how true friendship never changes despite time and success.

Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan

As new-generation mothers, their friendship reflects understanding, fun, and mutual support. From children's playdates to serious conversations, their relationship is very grounded and strong. This friendship shows that real relationships are built not by noise but by depth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

One of Bollywood's most iconic best friends, Kareena and Malaika's relationship has been unwavering for years. Their girl gang is an inspiration to everyone. Whether it's yoga sessions, parties, or vacations—their friendship has always been glamorous as well as real.

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 05:06 pm

English News / Entertainment / Friendship Day 2025: Bollywood’s Best Girl-Friend Pairs
