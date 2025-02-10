scriptBox Office Battle: 'Loveyapa' and 'Badass Ravikumar' Face Off on Sunday | Latest News | Patrika News
Box Office Battle: 'Loveyapa' and 'Badass Ravikumar' Face Off on Sunday

Badass Ravikumar Vs Loveyapa: The box office battle between ‘Loveyapa’ and ‘Badass Ravikumar’ continues. Reports are in on Sunday’s earnings for both films. Let’s find out which one emerged victorious in the Sunday showdown.

MumbaiFeb 10, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

Badass Ravikumar Vs Loveyapa Box Office: A box office battle is brewing between Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar. Reports on Sunday’s earnings for both films are in. Let’s find out who emerged victorious in this Sunday showdown.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection

Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar saw a dip in earnings on its third day, collecting ₹1.40 crore. Its total collection now stands at ₹6.15 crore.

The film opened with ₹2.75 crore on its first day and earned ₹2 crore on its second day. It tells the story of a police inspector who disregards the law. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, and Sunny Leone.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection

Junaid Khan’s (son of Aamir Khan) film, Loveyapa, also hasn’t fared well at the box office. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film, after a slow start, saw only marginal growth over the weekend. It earned ₹1.65 crore on its third day.
The film stars Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi), Tanviki Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Ashutosh Rana. It earned only ₹1.15 crore on its first day and ₹1.5 crore on its second day. Its total collection now stands at ₹4.45 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam Box Office Collection

Both films are facing stiff competition from the recently re-released Sanam Teri Kasam, which has already grossed ₹14.75 crore, outperforming the others. The film stars Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

