Box Office Battle: 'Loveyapa' and 'Badass Ravikumar' Face Off on Sunday

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar saw a dip in earnings on its third day, collecting ₹1.40 crore. Its total collection now stands at ₹6.15 crore. Badass Ravikumar Vs Loveyapa Box Office The film opened with ₹2.75 crore on its first day and earned ₹2 crore on its second day. It tells the story of a police inspector who disregards the law. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Johnny Lever, Prabhu Deva, and Sunny Leone.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Junaid Khan’s (son of Aamir Khan) film, Loveyapa, also hasn’t fared well at the box office. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film, after a slow start, saw only marginal growth over the weekend. It earned ₹1.65 crore on its third day.

Loveyapa The film stars Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi), Tanviki Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Ashutosh Rana. It earned only ₹1.15 crore on its first day and ₹1.5 crore on its second day. Its total collection now stands at ₹4.45 crore.