Box Office Clash: Five Big Films to Battle This Weekend

‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ have been released for quite some time. But still, they will leave no stone unturned in entertaining you. If you haven’t seen these two films, go and watch them now. They will not only entertain you but also educate you.

Kannappa Kannappa is a mythological action-drama film. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is based on the life and devotion of Lord Shiva and is primarily the story of a devotee associated with the Srikalahasti temple in Andhra Pradesh, who dedicated everything to God in his devotion, even his eyes. The film depicts sacrifice, faith, and liberation.

Maa Kajol’s horror film ‘Maa’ shows a mother fighting even demonic forces to save her child. Its story will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is full of suspense that you will enjoy.

F1: The Movie F1 is full of speed and stunts. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Brad Pitt’s most awaited film, releasing on 27th June, is based on the Formula One World Championship. Nikita Roy The film Nikita Roy is a story full of suspense, a supernatural thriller, and mystery that will keep you glued to your seat. Sonakshi Sinha is seen in the lead role. It is directed by Kush S Sinha.