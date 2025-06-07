Natasa Stankovic’s Cryptic Post Months After Hardik Pandya Divorce

Natasa Hardik Pandya Divorce: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa have moved on from their divorce. They married in 2020 and separated in 2024. Following the divorce, Natasa’s posts often hint at her feelings, leading users to believe Hardik was unfaithful. A recent post by Natasa, detailing her actions and fears, has caused a stir on social media, with users connecting it to Hardik Pandya.
Natasa’s Post on Her Fears and Actions
Natasa Stankovic is quite active on Instagram, sharing details about her work, career, and personal feelings with her fans. In a recent post, she wrote: “The step you fear taking will help you move forward. The fear you feel is not a sign to stop; it’s a sign to do it fearfully, and only then will you truly win.” Many interpret this post as a reflection on her fears during her separation from Hardik and her subsequent career advancement, forging a new identity through her work.
Natasa and Hardik Finalise Divorce
Natasa and Hardik have both moved on. While Hardik Pandya is linked to British singer Jasmin Walia, Natasa is rumoured to be dating Alexander Alex Ilic, a popular Serbian model and fitness trainer. In a recent interview, Natasa stated, “I am open to new experiences, opportunities, and perhaps love. I am not against falling in love. I want to embrace whatever life brings my way.”
Natasa Wants to Give Love Another Chance
Natasa also mentioned that life doesn’t always go as planned, but how one handles challenges determines success. She views failures not as setbacks, but as experiences leading to something better. In her recent post, she has openly shared her feelings about the steps she has taken.