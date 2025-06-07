Natasa Stankovic’s Cryptic Post Months After Hardik Pandya Divorce

Natasa’s Post on Her Fears and Actions Natasa Stankovic is quite active on Instagram, sharing details about her work, career, and personal feelings with her fans. In a recent post, she wrote: “The step you fear taking will help you move forward. The fear you feel is not a sign to stop; it’s a sign to do it fearfully, and only then will you truly win.” Many interpret this post as a reflection on her fears during her separation from Hardik and her subsequent career advancement, forging a new identity through her work.

Natasa and Hardik Finalise Divorce Natasa and Hardik have both moved on. While Hardik Pandya is linked to British singer Jasmin Walia, Natasa is rumoured to be dating Alexander Alex Ilic, a popular Serbian model and fitness trainer. In a recent interview, Natasa stated, "I am open to new experiences, opportunities, and perhaps love. I am not against falling in love. I want to embrace whatever life brings my way."