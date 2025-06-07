scriptNatasa Stankovic’s Cryptic Post Months After Hardik Pandya Divorce | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic’s Cryptic Post Months After Hardik Pandya Divorce

Natasa has once again shared a post months after her divorce, which people are directly linking to Hardik Pandya.

Jun 07, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Natasa new post

Natasa new post

Natasa Hardik Pandya Divorce: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa have moved on from their divorce. They married in 2020 and separated in 2024. Following the divorce, Natasa’s posts often hint at her feelings, leading users to believe Hardik was unfaithful. A recent post by Natasa, detailing her actions and fears, has caused a stir on social media, with users connecting it to Hardik Pandya.

Natasa’s Post on Her Fears and Actions

Natasa Stankovic is quite active on Instagram, sharing details about her work, career, and personal feelings with her fans. In a recent post, she wrote: “The step you fear taking will help you move forward. The fear you feel is not a sign to stop; it’s a sign to do it fearfully, and only then will you truly win.” Many interpret this post as a reflection on her fears during her separation from Hardik and her subsequent career advancement, forging a new identity through her work.
Natasa Instagram Latest Post

Natasa and Hardik Finalise Divorce

Natasa and Hardik have both moved on. While Hardik Pandya is linked to British singer Jasmin Walia, Natasa is rumoured to be dating Alexander Alex Ilic, a popular Serbian model and fitness trainer. In a recent interview, Natasa stated, “I am open to new experiences, opportunities, and perhaps love. I am not against falling in love. I want to embrace whatever life brings my way.”
Natasa Instagram Latest Post

Natasa Wants to Give Love Another Chance

Natasa also mentioned that life doesn’t always go as planned, but how one handles challenges determines success. She views failures not as setbacks, but as experiences leading to something better. In her recent post, she has openly shared her feelings about the steps she has taken.

