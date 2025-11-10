Canadian Actor Ryan Grantham Filmed Vlog with Mother's Body, Then Plotted 'Mass Murder'

Blood began to spread across the floor, but Ryan showed no remorse. Within seconds, his mother's life had ended. Ryan then picked up his GoPro camera and began recording a vlog with his mother's body. This vlog served as Ryan's confession. He showed the camera his mother's blood-soaked body and said, "I shot her in the back of the head. At that moment, she knew it was me." The vlog was about 4 minutes long, during which Ryan repeatedly showed his mother's body. Later, he went to the market and bought beer. As if it were a normal day, he returned home, parked his car, and began drinking cocktails in the living room. He continued to consume drugs late into the night, leaving the body as it was, and went to sleep.