Canadian Actor Ryan Grantham Filmed Vlog with Mother's Body, Then Plotted 'Mass Murder'

Ryan Grantham and mother (Image: X @SiteBastidores4)
Canada Actor Ryan Grantham: Canadian actor Ryan Grantham, known for his roles in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and ‘Riverdale’, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his mother. The actor shot his mother from behind while she was playing the piano. He then loaded his car with a gun, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails and drove to the residence of the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The story began on the evening of April 1, 2020, when popular actor Ryan Grantham arrived at a police station. He appeared distressed and stated, "I shot and killed my mother." For a few moments, everyone at the station was stunned, and then a commotion ensued. Ryan was heavily intoxicated, making his statement difficult to believe. The police asked for his address and proceeded to his house in Squamish, Canada. Upon opening the door, they were met with a horrific scene. A woman's body lay in the living room, blood streaming from her head. Melted candles were scattered around the deceased.
The house was in disarray, with belongings scattered everywhere. The police sent the body for an autopsy. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ryan Grantham was arrested. Grantham intended to kill then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other individuals after murdering his mother. His motive for killing his mother left everyone shocked.
Ryan Grantham was born in Canada on November 30, 1998. His father left the family when he was young. His mother, Barbara, raised him and his sister alone. Ryan had a passion for acting from childhood, and his mother supported him, enrolling him in acting classes. At the age of 10, Ryan landed a small role in the film ‘Jumper’. His acting led to offers for several major films, including ‘Storm Sell’, ‘Battle of the Bulb’, ‘Goblin’, and ‘Altitude’.
In 2010, at the age of 12, Ryan gained popularity with the film ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’. He subsequently appeared in ‘iZombie’, ‘Falling Skies’, ‘Perfect High’, and the ‘Supernatural’ series. His last appearance was in the 2019 series "Riverdale". As a child artist, Ryan achieved popularity, but as he grew older, finding work became increasingly difficult.
The lack of work began to trouble him. He had no friends and no significant social life. He had also dropped out of college. He used to express his anger in a personal diary, which was discovered after his mother's murder. In the diary, Ryan mentioned suicidal thoughts and also wrote about becoming a serial killer, indicating his deteriorating mental state.
Due to increasing depression and anxiety, Ryan became addicted to drugs. He would consume them in secret at home, further worsening his mental condition.
March 31, 2020, was the day that changed Ryan's life forever. Ryan was in his room that morning while his mother was busy with household chores. Ryan began consuming drugs in his room and soon became unconscious. He picked up a .22 caliber rifle, loaded it, then unloaded it repeatedly. After some time, he started practicing his aim. He was a member of a gun club and a good shot. He owned several rifles, yet he had purchased a new gun.
After practicing his aim with the pistol for some time, Ryan sat on the stairs. He contemplated his actions for 15 minutes before slowly descending to the ground floor living room. He saw his mother playing the piano, her back to him. Before she could react, Ryan aimed at her head and fired. The bullet struck her, and she collapsed onto the floor. As she fell, she saw her son.
Blood began to spread across the floor, but Ryan showed no remorse. Within seconds, his mother's life had ended. Ryan then picked up his GoPro camera and began recording a vlog with his mother's body. This vlog served as Ryan's confession. He showed the camera his mother's blood-soaked body and said, "I shot her in the back of the head. At that moment, she knew it was me." The vlog was about 4 minutes long, during which Ryan repeatedly showed his mother's body. Later, he went to the market and bought beer. As if it were a normal day, he returned home, parked his car, and began drinking cocktails in the living room. He continued to consume drugs late into the night, leaving the body as it was, and went to sleep.
He woke up the next morning and returned to the living room to consume more drugs. In the afternoon, he lit some candles near his mother's body and covered it with a sheet. After sitting with his mother's body for a while, Ryan began consuming drugs again. Under the influence, he decided to assassinate Canada's then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He then began driving towards Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
En route, Ryan decided to enter Simon Fraser University, where he had once enrolled but not completed his studies, and open fire. He also considered carrying out killings at the Lions Gate Bridge and the surrounding area. Then, abruptly, he decided to go to a police station and surrender.
Based on Ryan's confession and the evidence, he was charged with first-degree murder. His lawyers argued that his mental state was responsible for the murder and urged the court to consider Ryan's age of 21. The diary found in Ryan's room revealed that he had been planning the murder for several months. A psychiatrist was also involved in the case.
Ryan told the court that his initial plan was to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He believed that after this murder, society and the police would mistreat his mother, which is why he killed her. Following these events, in 2023, Ryan was convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending