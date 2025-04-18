Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

Hina Khan’s Latest Post Hina Khan shared this post on her Insta story today. She wrote in the post: “Oh God, if I have ever caused anyone pain, please heal them and forgive me.”

This post touched the hearts of her fans, and it became a topic of discussion on social media. Some praised her, while others called her kind-hearted. Through this post, Hina also showcased her spiritual and emotional side. This shows that in difficult times, she is managing herself with faith and belief. Her post inspires everyone going through a difficult phase in life.

Showcased Style During Ramp Walk Despite her illness, Hina Khan did not take a break from work. Recently, she was seen walking the ramp, once again proving how strong and professional she is. In a fashion show, Hina wore a stunning black ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery. She looked extremely beautiful and confident in this look.