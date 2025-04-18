scriptCancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…' | Latest News | Patrika News
Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

Hina Khan News: Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, has shared an emotional post. In this post, she is seen seeking forgiveness from God. This post has gone viral on social media.

Apr 18, 2025

Patrika Desk

हिना खान

Hina Khan News: Television industry’s famous actress Hina Khan is currently battling a serious illness cancer. She continues to share her cancer journey with her fans on social media.

Amidst her treatment, she shared an emotional post on her Instagram account, where she seeks forgiveness from God.

Hina Khan’s Latest Post

Hina Khan shared this post on her Insta story today. She wrote in the post: “Oh God, if I have ever caused anyone pain, please heal them and forgive me.”
This post touched the hearts of her fans, and it became a topic of discussion on social media. Some praised her, while others called her kind-hearted. Through this post, Hina also showcased her spiritual and emotional side. This shows that in difficult times, she is managing herself with faith and belief. Her post inspires everyone going through a difficult phase in life.

Showcased Style During Ramp Walk

Despite her illness, Hina Khan did not take a break from work. Recently, she was seen walking the ramp, once again proving how strong and professional she is. In a fashion show, Hina wore a stunning black ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery. She looked extremely beautiful and confident in this look.

Fans Praised on Instagram

Hina shared these pictures on Instagram. Her look is being highly praised on social media. One person wrote: “You are a true fighter!” Another wrote: “So much grace and strength together!” Another user wrote: “Hina, you are an inspiration!”

