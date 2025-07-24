24 July 2025,

Thursday

Entertainment

Casting Couch Shattered Actress's Bollywood Dream, Forcing Her Exit

Surveen Chawla: The four-star of Criminal Justice, Surveen Chawla, is once again in the news. However, this time it's not for a film, but for a statement she made, explaining the reasons and compulsion behind her decision to leave Bollywood...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

कास्टिंग काउच ने तोड़ दिया इस एक्ट्रेस का सपना! बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर मजबूर, किया खुलासा
Surveen Chawla (Photo: Acrtess's X)

Surveen Chawla: Surveen Chawla, who rose to prominence with the film Hate Story 2, is once again in the headlines. However, this time it's not a film but a statement she made, explaining her reasons for almost leaving Bollywood. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, 'Mandla Murders'. Having spent over 14 years in the industry, she shared her struggles and bitter experiences with the casting couch with her fans.

Casting Couch Shattered Her Dreams

In an interview, Surveen Chawla revealed that the initial phase of her career was fraught with difficulties. She openly discussed a time when the entertainment industry revolved around casting couch, a time when she was afraid to leave her house. The environment was so toxic that she considered quitting the industry. She repeatedly felt that casting couch was the prevalent trend. She shared that she lost several roles simply because she refused to compromise, remaining steadfast in her principles. This period was extremely stressful and challenging for her.

Forced to Leave Bollywood Because of This

Surveen also mentioned that repeated rejections left her devastated, making her believe her career was over. She questioned her future in the industry. She explained that despite hard work, rejections occurred simply because she refused inappropriate advances, causing immense mental stress. Actress Surveen Chawla began her career in television, appearing in popular serials like 'Kahin Toh Hoga' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She then ventured into films with the Punjabi film 'Dharti' (2011), followed by the Hindi film 'Hum Tum Shabana'. She gained recognition in 2014 with the film 'Hate Story 2', co-starring Jay Bhanushali.

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 11:03 am

English News / Entertainment / Casting Couch Shattered Actress's Bollywood Dream, Forcing Her Exit
