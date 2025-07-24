Casting Couch Shattered Actress's Bollywood Dream, Forcing Her Exit

In an interview, Surveen Chawla revealed that the initial phase of her career was fraught with difficulties. She openly discussed a time when the entertainment industry revolved around casting couch, a time when she was afraid to leave her house. The environment was so toxic that she considered quitting the industry. She repeatedly felt that casting couch was the prevalent trend. She shared that she lost several roles simply because she refused to compromise, remaining steadfast in her principles. This period was extremely stressful and challenging for her.