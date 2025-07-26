26 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Video on Kargil Vijay Diwas

A recent video of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has surfaced, in which the actress shares a note reminiscing.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Celina Jaitley became emotional
Actress Celina Jaitly (Image Source: Actress's Instagram)

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: A poignant video of Bollywood actress and former Miss India, Celina Jaitly, has surfaced, where she remembers her late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025. The actress shared that her father was serving in the Indian Army during the Kargil War and openly expressed the pain and emotions she felt during that time.

The family lived in fear of every phone call

In the video, Celina describes the suffering of soldiers' families, stating that the tragedy of war isn't confined to the battlefield but deeply impacts every soldier's family.

She said, “The tears in the eyes of parents mourning their sons, the broken hearts of wives who lost their husbands, and the sobs of innocent children… these weren't just news reports, but a profound pain palpable in the air.”

Celina further explained that during the Kargil War, her family was terrified of every phone call. As a daughter, she always cherishes her father's legacy. My father lived his life as a soldier every day. I was a teenager then. We held our breaths, waiting for news, fearing every call from an unknown number. The army uniform is not just worn by the soldier, but by the entire family.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Updated on:

26 Jul 2025 03:39 pm

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 03:38 pm

English News / Entertainment / Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Video on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.