Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Video on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: A poignant video of Bollywood actress and former Miss India, Celina Jaitly, has surfaced, where she remembers her late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025. The actress shared that her father was serving in the Indian Army during the Kargil War and openly expressed the pain and emotions she felt during that time.
In the video, Celina describes the suffering of soldiers' families, stating that the tragedy of war isn't confined to the battlefield but deeply impacts every soldier's family.
She said, “The tears in the eyes of parents mourning their sons, the broken hearts of wives who lost their husbands, and the sobs of innocent children… these weren't just news reports, but a profound pain palpable in the air.”
Celina further explained that during the Kargil War, her family was terrified of every phone call. As a daughter, she always cherishes her father's legacy. My father lived his life as a soldier every day. I was a teenager then. We held our breaths, waiting for news, fearing every call from an unknown number. The army uniform is not just worn by the soldier, but by the entire family.”