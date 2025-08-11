Censor Board Orders Multiple Edits in ‘War 2’

The censor board has not made any changes to the film's action scenes, but has made changes to the audio and visuals in some scenes. Some objectionable scenes in the film have been muted. Six other changes were made, including the alteration of an obscene dialogue and the deletion of an objectionable gesture made by a character exactly one minute after that dialogue. The censor also asked the makers to reduce the bold images in the film by 50%. An eight-second bold scene, featuring Kiara Advani's visuals in the song 'Aavan Jaavan', has been removed.