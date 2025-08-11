11 August 2025,

Monday

Entertainment

Censor Board Orders Multiple Edits in ‘War 2’

Kiara Advani's performance in the upcoming film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has already garnered significant attention. While her songs from the film are already creating a buzz, reports suggest the censor board has requested the removal of some of her scenes.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

8 सेकंड के Bold सीन पर बवाल, सेंसर बोर्ड ने 'वॉर 2' से हटाया कियारा आडवाणी का ये लुक
War 2 (Image: Patrika)

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will be part of the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spy universe. However, before the film's release, the censor board has made some changes.

Controversy over Eight-second Bold Scene

The censor board has not made any changes to the film's action scenes, but has made changes to the audio and visuals in some scenes. Some objectionable scenes in the film have been muted. Six other changes were made, including the alteration of an obscene dialogue and the deletion of an objectionable gesture made by a character exactly one minute after that dialogue. The censor also asked the makers to reduce the bold images in the film by 50%. An eight-second bold scene, featuring Kiara Advani's visuals in the song 'Aavan Jaavan', has been removed.

Censor Board Removes Bold Scene from 'War 2'

The censor board gave the film a U/A 16+ certificate on 6 August. This means that the film can be viewed by everyone, but children under 16 must watch it under the supervision of an adult. When the censor board passed the film, its length was 179.49 minutes (2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds), but now the film's length is 2 hours, 53 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Users' Comments on Social Media

Some users on social media have expressed disappointment over the removal of Kiara Advani's scenes. One user wrote that Kiara works very hard in her films, but compared to other actresses, her films are always tampered with. The film is full of action and thriller, and is currently a topic of discussion on social media. Now it remains to be seen how much the film earns on its opening day.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 11:57 am

English News / Entertainment / Censor Board Orders Multiple Edits in ‘War 2’
