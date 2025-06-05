Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal’s First Reaction After IPL Loss This was Yuzvendra Chahal’s first IPL after his divorce, and his team lost. While Dhanashree congratulated Virat Kohli on winning the match, a video of Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged from the airport. In the video, Chahal appears to be avoiding the paparazzi. RJ Mahvash is seen walking behind him. The paparazzi started taking pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and calling out to him. Chahal gestured with his hand to refuse. During this, he seemed somewhat angry. This reaction was captured on camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Spotted Together RJ Mahvash is also seen in the video. She smiled at the camera and moved on. While many people liked RJ Mahvash's reaction, several others trolled her for Yuzvendra Chahal's loss. The court approved the divorce of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma on March 20. The couple decided to end their five-year marriage and move on.