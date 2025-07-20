Chandra Barot, Director of 'Don', Dies After Long Illness

Chandra Barot directed the film ‘Don’ in 1978. Besides giving Bollywood such a cult-classic film, he also gave many other excellent Hindi films. He had worked in the industry as an assistant. He assisted in Manoj Kumar's film ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, as well as films like ‘Yaadgar’ and ‘Roti Kapda Makan’. Chandra Barot also tried his hand at Bengali films, but the director always maintained that the public would remember him only for Amitabh Bachchan's film ‘Don’.