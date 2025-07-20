Chandra Barot, Director of 'Don', Dies After Long Illness

Don Director Chandra Barot Passed Away: Sad news continues to emerge from the Bollywood industry. Shortly after the death of Dheeraj Kumar, famous director Chandra Barot has passed away. Chandra Barot, the director of Amitabh Bachchan's film Don, breathed his last at the age of 86. His demise has sent a wave of shock through the entire industry, with people paying their tributes on social media.
Director Chandra Barot had been battling a serious illness for the past seven years. The director suffered from lung problems. His wife confirmed the news of his passing. Farhan Akhtar also expressed grief on Instagram. According to a Times of India report, director Chandra Barot's wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news of his death, saying, “He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.” Barot was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital. He passed away on the morning of Sunday, 20 July.
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who remade the film ‘Don’ in 2006 and established it as a franchise, is also shocked by his death. Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram, remembering Chandra Barot, ‘It is with great sadness that I heard about the passing of the director of the original Don. My heartfelt condolences to his family.’
Chandra Barot directed the film ‘Don’ in 1978. Besides giving Bollywood such a cult-classic film, he also gave many other excellent Hindi films. He had worked in the industry as an assistant. He assisted in Manoj Kumar's film ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, as well as films like ‘Yaadgar’ and ‘Roti Kapda Makan’. Chandra Barot also tried his hand at Bengali films, but the director always maintained that the public would remember him only for Amitabh Bachchan's film ‘Don’.