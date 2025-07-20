20 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Chandra Barot, Director of 'Don', Dies After Long Illness

Film director Chandra Barot has passed away. He had been battling a serious illness for the past seven years.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Chandra Barot Dies
Chandra Barot (Image Source: Patrika)

Don Director Chandra Barot Passed Away: Sad news continues to emerge from the Bollywood industry. Shortly after the death of Dheeraj Kumar, famous director Chandra Barot has passed away. Chandra Barot, the director of Amitabh Bachchan's film Don, breathed his last at the age of 86. His demise has sent a wave of shock through the entire industry, with people paying their tributes on social media.

Suffered Serious Illness

Director Chandra Barot had been battling a serious illness for the past seven years. The director suffered from lung problems. His wife confirmed the news of his passing. Farhan Akhtar also expressed grief on Instagram. According to a Times of India report, director Chandra Barot's wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news of his death, saying, “He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.” Barot was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital. He passed away on the morning of Sunday, 20 July.

Don 3 Director Farhan Akhtar Posts

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who remade the film ‘Don’ in 2006 and established it as a franchise, is also shocked by his death. Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram, remembering Chandra Barot, ‘It is with great sadness that I heard about the passing of the director of the original Don. My heartfelt condolences to his family.’

Chandra Barot's Filmography

Chandra Barot directed the film ‘Don’ in 1978. Besides giving Bollywood such a cult-classic film, he also gave many other excellent Hindi films. He had worked in the industry as an assistant. He assisted in Manoj Kumar's film ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, as well as films like ‘Yaadgar’ and ‘Roti Kapda Makan’. Chandra Barot also tried his hand at Bengali films, but the director always maintained that the public would remember him only for Amitabh Bachchan's film ‘Don’.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 02:30 pm

English News / Entertainment / Chandra Barot, Director of 'Don', Dies After Long Illness
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.