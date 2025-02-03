Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

Indian-American singer and musician Chandrika Tandon was awarded in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album Triveni. She shared this award with director and South African flutist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese violinist Eru Matsumoto.

Who is Chandrika Tandon? Chandrika Tandon Chandrika Tandon has previously received Grammy nominations. She grew up in Chennai and studied at Madras Christian College. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. Chandrika holds a master’s degree from IIM Ahmedabad. Chandrika Tandon has previously received Grammy nominations. She grew up in Chennai and studied at Madras Christian College. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. Chandrika holds a master’s degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

The Grammy Awards 2025 were held on 2 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Chandrika Tandon attended the ceremony wearing traditional Indian attire – a pink silk salwar suit. After winning the award, she said: “This feels amazing. There were so many other incredible musicians nominated alongside me. Winning this is a very memorable occasion for us.”

Congrats @wouterkellerman Eru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon – Grammy win for “Triveni”: Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album #Grammys #GRAMMYS2025 pic.twitter.com/9su1DJLrbO — Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) February 2, 2025 For your information, in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category, Ricky Kej’s Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Opus, Radhika Vekaria’s Warriors of Light, and Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn were also nominated. For your information, in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category, Ricky Kej’s Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Opus, Radhika Vekaria’s Warriors of Light, and Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn were also nominated.

The Grammy Awards celebrate the most talented performers and biggest music hits in the music industry. The 67th Grammy Awards were live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.