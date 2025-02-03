scriptChandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025 | Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for &#39;Triveni&#39; at Grammys 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

Chandrika Tandon has won her first Grammy Award for an album. But who is Chandrika, and what did she win the award for? Let’s find out.

MumbaiFeb 03, 2025 / 12:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Grammys 2025 Who is Chandrika Tandon won her first Grammy award
Grammys 2025 Chandrika Tandon: The Grammy Awards 2025 have been announced, bringing good news for India. Chandrika Tandon has won her first Grammy for an album. Who is Chandrika, and for what did she receive this award? Let’s find out.
Indian-American singer and musician Chandrika Tandon was awarded in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album Triveni. She shared this award with director and South African flutist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese violinist Eru Matsumoto.

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

Grammys 2025 Chandrika Tandon
Chandrika Tandon
Chandrika Tandon has previously received Grammy nominations. She grew up in Chennai and studied at Madras Christian College. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. Chandrika holds a master’s degree from IIM Ahmedabad.
The Grammy Awards 2025 were held on 2 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Chandrika Tandon attended the ceremony wearing traditional Indian attire – a pink silk salwar suit. After winning the award, she said: “This feels amazing. There were so many other incredible musicians nominated alongside me. Winning this is a very memorable occasion for us.”
For your information, in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category, Ricky Kej’s Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Opus, Radhika Vekaria’s Warriors of Light, and Anoushka Shankar’s Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn were also nominated.
The Grammy Awards celebrate the most talented performers and biggest music hits in the music industry. The 67th Grammy Awards were live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

