CID Trailer: The First Trailer of Season 2 of CID is Released, Abhijeet Becomes Daya’s Arch-Nemesis

CID Season 2 Shivaji Satam, who plays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, “In this season of CID, the unbreakable bond between Daya and Abhijeet has been broken, and they are now standing against each other. The foundation of CID has been shaken, and ACP Pradyuman’s world has been turned upside down. It feels like a dream come true to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, as this character has received immense love, and we promise a thrilling journey filled with suspense and heart-touching drama.”

When did CID Serial Start It is worth noting that CID started on Sony Channel in 1998. CID is a serial that has been credited with being India’s longest-running serial. The serial, which has been running for 20 years, stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles. After a gap of six years, CID is returning to Sony Entertainment Television.