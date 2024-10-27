scriptCID Trailer: The First Trailer of Season 2 of CID is Released, Abhijeet Becomes Daya’s Arch-Nemesis | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

CID Trailer: The First Trailer of Season 2 of CID is Released, Abhijeet Becomes Daya’s Arch-Nemesis

CID Trailer: The famous detective serial CID’s new season trailer has been released.

MumbaiOct 27, 2024 / 02:40 pm

Patrika Desk

CID Season 2 first Trailer out Abhijeet Shoots Daya ACP Pradyuman
The renowned detective serial CID is returning to Sony Entertainment Television. Along with it, its beloved characters are also making a comeback, which fans have been loving for over two decades.

CID Season 2 Trailer
The trailer has also been released, which includes an unexpected twist. Abhijeet and Daya, who were once close friends, are now standing against each other as arch-enemies. ACP Pradyuman tries to stop them, but Abhijeet shoots Daya in the end.

CID Season 2

Shivaji Satam, who plays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, “In this season of CID, the unbreakable bond between Daya and Abhijeet has been broken, and they are now standing against each other. The foundation of CID has been shaken, and ACP Pradyuman’s world has been turned upside down. It feels like a dream come true to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, as this character has received immense love, and we promise a thrilling journey filled with suspense and heart-touching drama.”

When did CID Serial Start

It is worth noting that CID started on Sony Channel in 1998. CID is a serial that has been credited with being India’s longest-running serial. The serial, which has been running for 20 years, stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles. After a gap of six years, CID is returning to Sony Entertainment Television.

News / Entertainment / CID Trailer: The First Trailer of Season 2 of CID is Released, Abhijeet Becomes Daya’s Arch-Nemesis

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

20 minutes ago

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 2 hours

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 3 hours

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

3 days ago

Salman Khan’s Co-actor Somy Ali Gave an Interview to AajTak about Hunting of Black Buck

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Co-actor Somy Ali Gave an Interview to AajTak about Hunting of Black Buck

5 days ago

Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

Bollywood

Krrish 4 Update: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’?

5 days ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.