Comedian Maniesh Paul’s Villainous Look Goes Viral

Seeing his bold and dashing look, fans and social media users are speculating that Maniesh might be seen in the role of a villain. However, so far, there has been no confirmation from Maniesh Paul or the film team. Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that the actor is going to appear in Karan Johar’s next film, which is why he has adopted this look.

What did Maniesh Paul write in the caption… Along with the pictures, Maniesh wrote, “Someone did me in! My hair has been done! What will happen, my karma will decide the dharma @karan Johar, what do you say?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) Actor hasn’t revealed the full story Maniesh Paul hasn’t yet revealed the full story behind his new look, but his style suggests that he might be appearing in a serious role, perhaps even as a villain. Reacting to his post, Varun Dhawan commented, “Excited for this one, I won’t tell.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Phaaaaaaaaaadu.”Maniesh Paul hasn’t yet revealed the full story behind his new look, but his style suggests that he might be appearing in a serious role, perhaps even as a villain.

This new look is quite different from his previous roles, especially his web series ‘Rafuchakkar’, in which he played five different and interesting characters, moving away from his comedic image. His performance in this series was also well-received. Now, with this new look, it seems he is about to take a new and surprising turn in his career.

Maniesh Paul completes shooting for his next film, to soon appear on the big screen Maniesh Paul has recently completed shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. This film is a romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Along with Maniesh, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in prominent roles in this film.

‘Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will be released in cinemas on 12 September 2025. Following this, Manish will be seen in David Dhawan’s yet-untitled comedy film, where he will appear alongside Varun Dhawan.