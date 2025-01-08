Controversy erupts over Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, renowned writer threatens legal action

Lyricist-Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Ultimatum The renowned lyricist and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir, has issued an ultimatum to the filmmakers, threatening legal action. The controversy began when the ‘Sky Force’ team failed to credit Manoj Muntashir for writing the upcoming song, ‘Maaye’. The renowned lyricist and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir, has issued an ultimatum to the filmmakers, threatening legal action. The controversy began when the ‘Sky Force’ team failed to credit Manoj Muntashir for writing the upcoming song, ‘Maaye’.

The Reason for the Outrage The teaser of the song was released on social media yesterday. Jio Cinema shared the teaser of ‘Maaye’ on Twitter and other social media platforms. The song is sung by B Praak and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. While both B Praak and Tanishk Bagchi were credited in the post, Manoj Muntashir was completely omitted.

Manoj Muntashir expressed anger over the omission and issued a warning to the filmmakers, Jio Cinema, Maddock Films, and Saregama Global regarding possible legal action. His displeasure was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he addressed the issue directly, emphasising his dedication to the song’s creation. Manoj Muntashir expressed anger over the omission and issued a warning to the filmmakers, Jio Cinema, Maddock Films, and Saregama Global regarding possible legal action. His displeasure was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he addressed the issue directly, emphasising his dedication to the song’s creation.

It was further written by him that omitting the lyricist’s name from the initial credits was a display of gross disrespect towards the film. It was stated that the craft and fraternity had been wronged by the producers. A warning was issued that if this issue was not rectified immediately, including in the main song released the following day, the song would be disowned, and the matter would be pursued through the law. The act was described as shameful, with the message also directed at @IPRSmusic.