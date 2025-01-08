scriptControversy erupts over Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, renowned writer threatens legal action | Controversy erupts over Akshay Kumar&#39;s Sky Force, renowned writer threatens legal action. | Latest News | Patrika News
Controversy erupts over Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, renowned writer threatens legal action

Akshay Kumar’s new film, Sky Force, has landed in controversy as a renowned author has threatened legal action against the makers.

MumbaiJan 08, 2025 / 01:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Akshay Kumar upcoming film Sky Force controversy Manoj Muntashir threatens legal action against makers
Sky Force Controversy: Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘Sky Force’, is embroiled in controversy. A renowned lyricist has threatened to take the makers to court. The film, slated for release on 24 January 2025, is facing potential setbacks even before its premiere.

Lyricist-Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Ultimatum

Sky Force Controversy
The renowned lyricist and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir, has issued an ultimatum to the filmmakers, threatening legal action. The controversy began when the ‘Sky Force’ team failed to credit Manoj Muntashir for writing the upcoming song, ‘Maaye’.

The Reason for the Outrage

The teaser of the song was released on social media yesterday. Jio Cinema shared the teaser of ‘Maaye’ on Twitter and other social media platforms. The song is sung by B Praak and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. While both B Praak and Tanishk Bagchi were credited in the post, Manoj Muntashir was completely omitted.
Manoj muntashir
Manoj Muntashir expressed anger over the omission and issued a warning to the filmmakers, Jio Cinema, Maddock Films, and Saregama Global regarding possible legal action. His displeasure was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he addressed the issue directly, emphasising his dedication to the song’s creation.
It was further written by him that omitting the lyricist’s name from the initial credits was a display of gross disrespect towards the film. It was stated that the craft and fraternity had been wronged by the producers. A warning was issued that if this issue was not rectified immediately, including in the main song released the following day, the song would be disowned, and the matter would be pursued through the law. The act was described as shameful, with the message also directed at @IPRSmusic.
https://twitter.com/manojmuntashir/status/1876551953993396383?

Sky Force Star Cast

It remains to be seen whether the makers will credit him. The film stars Akshay Kumar, along with Vir Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The story is based on the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

