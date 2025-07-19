‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ Movie Review

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: Some true events are truly chilling, leaving one pondering how such things could happen, their causes, or how someone could do such a thing to another. Today, we'll discuss a documentary series based on one such true event. It details the terrifying story of a young woman and a hotel, guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.
The story revolves around a young woman who mysteriously disappears. When she is finally found, it's not her, but her decaying corpse. The most shocking aspect is that, even 12 years later, the cause of her death remains unknown. Was it murder, or suicide? Let's delve into this gripping series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
The series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, released in 2021, is based on a terrifying true event from 2013. It centres on Elisa Lam, a 21-year-old Canadian student who mysteriously vanishes. This Canadian student was travelling alone in Los Angeles and stayed at the infamous Cecil Hotel, unaware of its dark history. One day, she disappears from her room, leaving all her belongings behind.
Days after her disappearance, a video of her surfaced online, going viral and sending shockwaves through the public. Elisa's behaviour in the video was erratic, leading to speculation of paranormal activity, murder, and conspiracy theories. Numerous YouTube channels and social media users offered their theories, but the case eventually became linked to mental health issues and remains unsolved.
The series was created by Joe Berlinger, who has produced several other famous true crime documentaries. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel comprises four one-hour episodes and was streamed on Netflix from February 10, 2021. The series includes numerous interviews and real CCTV footage that will leave viewers unnerved. It holds a 6/10 rating on IMDb. If you are interested in crime, mystery, and unsolved enigmas, this series is a must-watch.