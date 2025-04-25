Dancer in Riteish Deshmukh Film Dies Tragically; Body Found in River

How did the 26-year-old dancer die? According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident occurred on 22 April, and the dancer’s body was found on Thursday morning. He had been reported missing for two days. When Saurabh went missing, the entire team searched for him. When they couldn’t find him, the police were informed. The police were investigating when the dancer’s body was recovered. The police say that during the shooting of a song, different colours and gulal (coloured powder) were being thrown. After the shoot, Saurabh Sharma went to wash his hands in the river. There, he went into deeper water to swim and was suddenly swept away by the strong current.

Police explain how the accident happened The police further stated, "On the day Saurabh drowned in the river, it became dark and his body could not be found. Therefore, the search operation was stopped. The search operation resumed on Wednesday, but without success. On Thursday morning at 7:30 am, the police found Saurabh's body. A case of accidental death has been filed."