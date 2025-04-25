Dancer in Riteish Deshmukh Film Dies Tragically; Body Found in River

Riteish Deshmukh Movie Dancer Death: Sad news has emerged from the set of Bollywood superstar Riteish Deshmukh’s film, ‘Raja Shivaji’. Riteish works in Marathi films in addition to Hindi cinema, and ‘Raja Shivaji’ is a Marathi film. Following a day of filming, a member of the film’s choreography team died. The dancer, Saurabh Sharma, was only 26 years old. His body was found in a river. This news caused a stir on social media. Let’s understand the full story…
How did the 26-year-old dancer die?
According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident occurred on 22 April, and the dancer’s body was found on Thursday morning. He had been reported missing for two days. When Saurabh went missing, the entire team searched for him. When they couldn’t find him, the police were informed. The police were investigating when the dancer’s body was recovered. The police say that during the shooting of a song, different colours and gulal (coloured powder) were being thrown. After the shoot, Saurabh Sharma went to wash his hands in the river. There, he went into deeper water to swim and was suddenly swept away by the strong current.
Police explain how the accident happened
The police further stated, “On the day Saurabh drowned in the river, it became dark and his body could not be found. Therefore, the search operation was stopped. The search operation resumed on Wednesday, but without success. On Thursday morning at 7:30 am, the police found Saurabh’s body. A case of accidental death has been filed.”
Film shooting was underway approximately 250 kilometres from Mumbai
This incident involving the dancer (Riteish Deshmukh Film Dancer Death) working on Riteish’s film occurred in Sangam Mahuli village, located near the Krishna River in Satara district, approximately 250 kilometres from Mumbai. The shooting of the film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was also taking place there. This tragic accident happened nearby.