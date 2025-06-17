scriptDDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Kajol herself has broken her silence on the sequel to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Jun 17, 2025 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

Kajol Reaction On DDLJ Sequel

Kajol Reaction On DDLJ Sequel

Kajol’s Reaction on Shahrukh Khan friendship: Bollywood’s cult classic, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), released in 1995, broke numerous records upon its release. The film has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10. For a long time, fans have been wanting a sequel, but will there actually be a DDLJ Part 2? Kajol has answered.

Kajol’s Reaction to DDLJ Sequel

Kajol spoke to Instant Bollywood. When the actress was asked if there would be a sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she replied, “No, never. DDLJ 2 shouldn’t be made. Simran and Raj should be left getting on the train. No one should care what happened after the train scene shown in the first part. Who killed whom, how many children they had. We don’t discuss the marriage after that. It’s all done. No one wants to know what happened to Raj and Simran after the train scene. The ending shown in the story was perfect, and trying to continue it will ruin its magic.”
Kajol Reaction On DDLJ Sequel

Kajol Spoke on Her Friendship with Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol further spoke about her friendship with Shahrukh Khan. She said, “We have done many films together at different stages of our lives. We both got married, we have children, we are living our own lives. We have been friends for a long time. We have seen each other grow in life. Life has passed working with each other, and you spend your life with good friends.” Kajol also spoke about Karan Johar, who has the most friends in the industry.
Kajol Reaction On DDLJ Sequel

Karan Johar has many friends…

Regarding Karan Johar, Kajol said, “It’s very difficult to maintain relationships in today’s time, and Karan Johar has many friends. I appreciate this quality of his. It’s not easy.”

News / Entertainment / DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

World

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States: IMD Issues Latest Update

in 4 hours

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

in 1 hour

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

Bollywood

Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

in 2 hours

Munawar Faruqui Makes Debut in ‘First Copy’; Trailer Released

Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Makes Debut in ‘First Copy’; Trailer Released

14 hours ago

Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Condemns Pahalgam Attack

15 hours ago

Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

Entertainment

Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.