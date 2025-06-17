DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Kajol’s Reaction on Shahrukh Khan friendship: Bollywood’s cult classic, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), released in 1995, broke numerous records upon its release. The film has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10. For a long time, fans have been wanting a sequel, but will there actually be a DDLJ Part 2? Kajol has answered.
Kajol’s Reaction to DDLJ Sequel
Kajol spoke to Instant Bollywood. When the actress was asked if there would be a sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she replied, “No, never. DDLJ 2 shouldn’t be made. Simran and Raj should be left getting on the train. No one should care what happened after the train scene shown in the first part. Who killed whom, how many children they had. We don’t discuss the marriage after that. It’s all done. No one wants to know what happened to Raj and Simran after the train scene. The ending shown in the story was perfect, and trying to continue it will ruin its magic.”
Kajol Spoke on Her Friendship with Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol further spoke about her friendship with Shahrukh Khan. She said, “We have done many films together at different stages of our lives. We both got married, we have children, we are living our own lives. We have been friends for a long time. We have seen each other grow in life. Life has passed working with each other, and you spend your life with good friends.” Kajol also spoke about Karan Johar, who has the most friends in the industry.
Karan Johar has many friends…
Regarding Karan Johar, Kajol said, “It’s very difficult to maintain relationships in today’s time, and Karan Johar has many friends. I appreciate this quality of his. It’s not easy.”