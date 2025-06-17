DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Kajol’s Reaction to DDLJ Sequel Kajol spoke to Instant Bollywood. When the actress was asked if there would be a sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she replied, “No, never. DDLJ 2 shouldn’t be made. Simran and Raj should be left getting on the train. No one should care what happened after the train scene shown in the first part. Who killed whom, how many children they had. We don’t discuss the marriage after that. It’s all done. No one wants to know what happened to Raj and Simran after the train scene. The ending shown in the story was perfect, and trying to continue it will ruin its magic.”

Kajol Spoke on Her Friendship with Shah Rukh Khan Kajol further spoke about her friendship with Shahrukh Khan. She said, "We have done many films together at different stages of our lives. We both got married, we have children, we are living our own lives. We have been friends for a long time. We have seen each other grow in life. Life has passed working with each other, and you spend your life with good friends." Kajol also spoke about Karan Johar, who has the most friends in the industry.