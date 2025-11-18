Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Famous Singer Humane Sagar Dies at 34, Mother Accuses Manager of Serious Allegations

The entertainment industry is in mourning. The famous singer passed away at the young age of 34. He was shifted to the ICU 4 days ago, and now the singer has died. In this situation, his mother has made several serious allegations against the manager.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Humane Sagar Passed Away

Humane Sagar (Image: Patrika)

Humane Sagar Death: The industry has been in mourning for Dharmendra for a long time. Suddenly, the news broke that the famous Odia singer Humane Sagar is no more in this world. He passed away on Monday evening at the young age of 34, and this news has sent shockwaves through the entire film and entertainment industry. The voices that touched millions of hearts have fallen silent forever. His fans are in disbelief and are posting his pictures on social media, paying tribute to the singer.

Famous Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away

According to doctors, Humane Sagar's death was due to Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome. The singer was brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition on the afternoon of November 14. Doctors immediately shifted him to the Medical ICU and conducted several tests. Reports revealed that several vital organs in his body had stopped functioning. Doctors stated that he was battling serious conditions such as acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy. The singer's condition continued to deteriorate, and he breathed his last on Monday evening. A wave of grief has swept across the state following this tragic news.

Humane Sagar Admitted In ICU For The Past Few Days

Humane Sagar had been admitted to the ICU two days prior due to ill health. The former Chief Minister of the state had wished for his speedy recovery on social media. He had written that the entire state was praying for the singer and hoped he would soon recover and return to his family and the world of music. However, this did not happen, and he left the world.

Humane Sagar's Mother Makes Serious Allegations Against Manager

Following the singer's death, his mother, Shefali, has made a significant and serious accusation. She alleged that Humane Sagar's manager and the event organisers forced the singer to perform on stage despite his ill health. Humane Sagar's mother stated, "My son was in a bad condition, yet they insisted he perform."

Gave Odia Music A New Identity

Humane Sagar's popularity was not limited to his songs; he sang with an understanding of people's emotions. He began his career with the title track of the film 'Ishq Tu Hi Tu' and subsequently sang hundreds of songs. His albums 'Nishwasa', 'Bekhudi', 'Tuma Otha Tale', and 'Chehra' proved to be superhits. His voice possessed a pain and depth that resonated in almost every household in Odisha. Today, his silence has left a significant void.

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 10:26 am

English News / Entertainment / Famous Singer Humane Sagar Dies at 34, Mother Accuses Manager of Serious Allegations

