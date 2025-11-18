Famous Singer Humane Sagar Dies at 34, Mother Accuses Manager of Serious Allegations

According to doctors, Humane Sagar's death was due to Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome. The singer was brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition on the afternoon of November 14. Doctors immediately shifted him to the Medical ICU and conducted several tests. Reports revealed that several vital organs in his body had stopped functioning. Doctors stated that he was battling serious conditions such as acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy. The singer's condition continued to deteriorate, and he breathed his last on Monday evening. A wave of grief has swept across the state following this tragic news.