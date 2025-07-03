scriptDeepika Padukone Makes History as First Indian Actress Honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026 | Latest News | Patrika News
Deepika Padukone Makes History as First Indian Actress Honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026

Deepika Padukone has accomplished something that many big stars have been unable to do. She has brought glory to India.

Jul 03, 2025 / 10:44 am

Patrika Desk

Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been in the headlines for her working hours for quite some time, has now brought glory to the nation. She has been selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026. Deepika Padukone is the first Indian actress to be honoured in the Motion Picture category in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026. With her name added to this list, Deepika Padukone has created history.

Deepika Padukone Creates History

Deepika Padukone’s name was announced when the list was released on Wednesday. This list includes the names of famous personalities from all over the world, and this year, India’s Deepika Padukone is among them. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel chose 35 names from hundreds on June 20th. Subsequently, the Chamber’s Board of Directors approved the list on June 25th.

Deepika Padukone Honoured in 2018

Deepika Padukone is considered a trendsetting actress. In 2018, her name was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential personalities, and now she has been added to another prestigious list. The announcement was made during a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood on July 3rd. This is a proud moment for the Indian film industry.
What is the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Deepika Padukone’s name has been included, is a famous tourist attraction in California. Stretching over 15 blocks, it features over 2,700 stars. These stars bear the names of famous film industry celebrities, including actors, singers, directors, and producers, who have contributed to the industry. It’s a popular tourist destination visited by millions every year. Deepika Padukone’s name is now among them.

