Deepika Padukone Makes Big Announcement on Father's Birthday

Deepika Padukone Father Birthday: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has recently been embroiled in several controversies, including allegations of script plagiarism for the film Spirit. Currently enjoying motherhood, she has made a significant announcement. On her father’s 70th birthday, she declared the launch of the ‘Padukone School of Badminton (PBS)’. Deepika also shared several personal reflections on her father, Prakash Padukone. This post is rapidly going viral.
Deepika Padukone’s Announcement
Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone, is a legendary badminton player. In a heartfelt note dedicated to her father, Deepika shared the big news. She wrote, “Growing up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of this sport – physically, mentally, and emotionally. With the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life, fostering a generation that is healthier, more focused, and wholly dedicated to the game.”
Deepika Padukone’s Father Celebrates his 70th Birthday
Deepika further wrote, “Papa, those who know you well, know your passion for this game. At 70, you still eat, sleep, and breathe badminton, and we’re thrilled to help make your passion a reality. Happy Badminton Day and Happy 70th Birthday, Papa!”
Padukone School of Badminton Announced
According to the press note released by Deepika, the Padukone School of Badminton aims to reach up to 75 centres annually, with a target of 250 centres by 2027 to further its objective of ‘Badminton for All’. In its inaugural year, the school has already reached 18 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat.