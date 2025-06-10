Deepika Padukone Makes Big Announcement on Father's Birthday

Deepika Padukone’s Announcement Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone, is a legendary badminton player. In a heartfelt note dedicated to her father, Deepika shared the big news. She wrote, “Growing up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of this sport – physically, mentally, and emotionally. With the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life, fostering a generation that is healthier, more focused, and wholly dedicated to the game.”

Deepika Padukone's Father Celebrates his 70th Birthday Deepika further wrote, "Papa, those who know you well, know your passion for this game. At 70, you still eat, sleep, and breathe badminton, and we're thrilled to help make your passion a reality. Happy Badminton Day and Happy 70th Birthday, Papa!"