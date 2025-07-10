10 July 2025,

Thursday

Dhanashree Verma to Appear in Bigg Boss 19: Users Speculate on Revelations

The names of the contestants for Bigg Boss 19 are slowly emerging. This list also includes the name of a famous cricketer's wife, following her divorce.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Dhanashree Verma
Big Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Salman Khan is in the headlines for his new film, Battle of Galwan, but his highly popular TV show, Bigg Boss, is also trending on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting the 19th season, which reports suggest will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 24 August. Speculation about contestants is rife, with the name of famous cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, Dhanashree, emerging as a potential participant. The internet is abuzz with the news; people believe that Dhanashree's participation could reveal secrets about her divorce and her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma May Appear

Reports suggest that the show's makers have approached Dhanashree, the ex-wife of a star Indian cricketer. According to reports, Bigg Boss 19 makers have contacted Dhanashree Verma to be a housemate. However, there has been no response from Dhanashree yet. If Dhanashree enters Bigg Boss 19, the show will become extremely interesting. Rumours suggest that Yuzvendra Chahal is dating RJ Mahvash and they are in a relationship following his divorce. Therefore, Dhanashree's participation would significantly boost the show's TRP ratings, as she is quite popular.

Comments on Dhanashree and Yuzvendra

Social media is flooded with comments following this news. People believe that if Dhanashree appears on the show, details of her personal life will be revealed. Her fans will get to know her better, and she might even find a partner on the show, as many couples have formed within the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 Expected Premiere Date

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 may feature Lata Sabharwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Taneja, Mamta Kulkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Raj Kundra, Krishna Shroff, Apoorva Makhija, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Khushi Dubey, Munmun Dutta, Ram Kapoor, and Kanika Mann. However, no official confirmation of the contestants has been released yet. The actual housemates will only be revealed on the show's premiere date.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 10:47 am

English News / Entertainment / Dhanashree Verma to Appear in Bigg Boss 19: Users Speculate on Revelations
