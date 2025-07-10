Dhanashree Verma to Appear in Bigg Boss 19: Users Speculate on Revelations

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Salman Khan is in the headlines for his new film, Battle of Galwan, but his highly popular TV show, Bigg Boss, is also trending on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting the 19th season, which reports suggest will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 24 August. Speculation about contestants is rife, with the name of famous cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, Dhanashree, emerging as a potential participant. The internet is abuzz with the news; people believe that Dhanashree's participation could reveal secrets about her divorce and her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal.