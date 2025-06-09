Dhanashree Verma’s Post-Divorce Transformation

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Dhanashree Verma is once again in the headlines. She has shared some of her photos on Instagram. Her look is also being liked by her fans. She has also given a caption. It is noteworthy that Dhanashree and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have divorced. The rift in their relationship appeared in 2022, but the couple officially divorced in 2025, and Dhanashree has undergone a significant transformation since the divorce. She is now solely focused on her career. Meanwhile, these hot photos of hers are creating a sensation on the internet.
Dhanashree Shares Her Hot Photos
Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal have moved on in their lives after the divorce. Since her divorce, Dhanashree has become quite active on her Instagram. She keeps sharing her feelings, her work, and her photos. This time too, she posted some captivating pictures of herself. In them, she is wearing a bottle green dress with her hair open. In one photo, she is seen sitting on a sofa. Along with the photo, she gave a caption, “My cute little baby version.”
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce
It is worth mentioning that Dhanashree Verma has now made her debut in Bollywood in addition to South Indian films. She will soon be seen in the Telugu film ‘Aakasam Daati Vastav’. While Dhanashree is focusing on her work, her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal’s name is being linked with RJ Mahvash. The two have been spotted together several times. Recently, in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli’s team defeated his team PBKS, and Dhanashree congratulated Virat Kohli on his victory.
Dhanashree Will Give Love Another Chance
Dhanashree recently gave an interview in which she said that she is ready to give love another chance; her faith in love has not been broken. She also mentioned that her main focus is her career. She is concentrating on her career. Now, her photos are receiving a lot of love on social media. People are commenting variously.