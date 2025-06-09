Dhanashree Verma’s Post-Divorce Transformation

Dhanashree Shares Her Hot Photos Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal have moved on in their lives after the divorce. Since her divorce, Dhanashree has become quite active on her Instagram. She keeps sharing her feelings, her work, and her photos. This time too, she posted some captivating pictures of herself. In them, she is wearing a bottle green dress with her hair open. In one photo, she is seen sitting on a sofa. Along with the photo, she gave a caption, “My cute little baby version.”

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce It is worth mentioning that Dhanashree Verma has now made her debut in Bollywood in addition to South Indian films. She will soon be seen in the Telugu film 'Aakasam Daati Vastav'. While Dhanashree is focusing on her work, her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal's name is being linked with RJ Mahvash. The two have been spotted together several times. Recently, in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli's team defeated his team PBKS, and Dhanashree congratulated Virat Kohli on his victory.