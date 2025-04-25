Dhanashree's Post-Divorce Joy: Acting Debut on the Horizon

Dhanashree to Make Acting Debut Dhanashree Verma will be seen acting in a film. According to a report by India Today, Dhanashree Verma will be making her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Akasham Daati Vastaava’. This dance-based film is being produced by Dil Raju. Dhanashree herself recently announced her upcoming film via an Instagram post, sharing a picture with the caption “Shoot Wrap”. She wrote, “My first film, my special film and this one is for you, Hyderabad. The feeling of completing my first film is different. Very excited, thrilled and nervous. Had a great time with my amazing team and Dil Raju Productions. See you in cinemas. God’s plan.” This post surprised social media users, with some expressing happiness while others began to troll her.

Dhanashree Shares Photos in Her Post Along with the post, Dhanashree shared several pictures of herself and her team on Instagram. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film marking Dhanashree's debut is being directed by Sri Saasi Kumar. The full cast is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. It is speculated that Dhanashree might share further details about her debut film through her posts.