Entertainment

Dhanashree's Post-Divorce Joy: Acting Debut on the Horizon

According to reports, Dhanashree Verma will be making her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Akasham Daati Vastaava’.

MumbaiApr 25, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

Dhanashree verma make her acting debut

धनश्री वर्मा करने जा रही एक्टिंग डेब्यू

Dhanashree Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce: Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, once a power couple, have ended their relationship. Their five-year relationship ended in divorce, with the reason remaining undisclosed even after this time. Users speculate that Yuzvendra Chahal was dating RJ Mahvish while married, implying infidelity. Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvish have since been spotted together. Meanwhile, Dhanashree has moved on and found happiness in securing her first film, marking her acting debut.

Dhanashree to Make Acting Debut

Dhanashree Verma will be seen acting in a film. According to a report by India Today, Dhanashree Verma will be making her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Akasham Daati Vastaava’. This dance-based film is being produced by Dil Raju. Dhanashree herself recently announced her upcoming film via an Instagram post, sharing a picture with the caption “Shoot Wrap”. She wrote, “My first film, my special film and this one is for you, Hyderabad. The feeling of completing my first film is different. Very excited, thrilled and nervous. Had a great time with my amazing team and Dil Raju Productions. See you in cinemas. God’s plan.” This post surprised social media users, with some expressing happiness while others began to troll her.
 

Dhanashree Shares Photos in Her Post

Along with the post, Dhanashree shared several pictures of herself and her team on Instagram. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film marking Dhanashree’s debut is being directed by Sri Saasi Kumar. The full cast is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. It is speculated that Dhanashree might share further details about her debut film through her posts.

