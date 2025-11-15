Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Dharmendra and Mumtaz Recreate Iconic Romantic Song on Stage After 50 Years

Dharmendra: In the year 2023, Dharmendra and Mumtaz appeared as special judges in a singing reality show. Both recreated one of their iconic songs on stage.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

dharmendra and mumtaz film

Image: IMDb and Sonyliv

"Main Tere Ishq Mein Mar Na Jaun Kahin" This iconic song, released 50 years ago, still feels as romantic today as it did back then. The chemistry between veteran actress Mumtaz and Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, in this song was captivating. In the song from the 1973 film Loafer, Mumtaz is seen trying to pacify a sulking Dharmendra. It is worth noting that the pair of Dharmendra and Mumtaz was considered one of the most romantic duos of that era.

Dharmendra and Mumtaz Appeared Together on a Reality Show

In 2023, Dharmendra and Mumtaz appeared as special guests on the 13th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. While veteran actor Dharmendra had often been seen participating in various shows, this was the first time Mumtaz, after leaving films, appeared on a reality show as a judge. When the promo for this episode of Indian Idol was released, fans of Mumtaz and Dharmendra were excited to see the pair together.

When Dharmendra and Mumtaz Recreated This 50-Year-Old Song

When Mumtaz made her entry with Dharmendra on Indian Idol 13, everyone on set, from the judges and singers to the audience, stood up to honour them. Everyone was excited to see the pair together after 50 years. As the show progressed, singers created a pleasant atmosphere by singing songs from their films. Mumtaz and Dharmendra also shared anecdotes from their movies.

When a singer sang the iconic song "Main Tere Ishq Mein Mar Na Jaun Kahin…" from their film Loafer, both Mumtaz and Dharmendra were lost in old memories. Following public demand, they recreated this song. Dharmendra in a grey suit and Mumtaz in a shimmery dress cast a spell of romance on stage. Both were seen lost in each other's eyes.

The Pair of Dharmendra and Mumtaz

For your information, these two actors only worked together in two films: 'Loafer' and 'Jheel Ke Us Paar'. Both of these films were released in 1973. Veteran actress Mumtaz began her film career as a stuntwoman. This is why many veteran actors of that era refused to work with her. However, times changed, and eventually, Mumtaz worked with all the big stars and veterans of the industry.

