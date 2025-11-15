Dharmendra and Mumtaz Recreate Iconic Romantic Song on Stage After 50 Years

"Main Tere Ishq Mein Mar Na Jaun Kahin" This iconic song, released 50 years ago, still feels as romantic today as it did back then. The chemistry between veteran actress Mumtaz and Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, in this song was captivating. In the song from the 1973 film Loafer, Mumtaz is seen trying to pacify a sulking Dharmendra. It is worth noting that the pair of Dharmendra and Mumtaz was considered one of the most romantic duos of that era.