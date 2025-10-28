Diana Penty Lives in a 100-Year-Old House, Farah Khan Astonished on Seeing It

Farah Khan Visited Diana Penty's 100-Year-Old Home: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan showcased an actress's 100-year-old home in her video vlog. The actress lives in this house with her mother. This actress is none other than Diana Penty. Yes! The same actress who appeared with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the film Cocktail. Hidden in the heart of Mumbai, this house felt like a piece of old Europe. Everyone was amazed seeing its videos and photos. Farah Khan herself compared the actress's house to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.