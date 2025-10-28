Diana Penty Lives in a 100-Year-Old House, Farah Khan Astonished on Seeing It

Diana Penty (Image: Patrika)
Farah Khan Visited Diana Penty's 100-Year-Old Home: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan showcased an actress's 100-year-old home in her video vlog. The actress lives in this house with her mother. This actress is none other than Diana Penty. Yes! The same actress who appeared with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the film Cocktail. Hidden in the heart of Mumbai, this house felt like a piece of old Europe. Everyone was amazed seeing its videos and photos. Farah Khan herself compared the actress's house to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.
Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, was astonished upon arriving at Diana Penty's house. Diana's two-storey house belongs to her great-grandfather and is over 100 years old. Inside the house, almost everything from the furniture to the decor is from that era, reflecting its historical grandeur.
Actress Diana's house is a fine example of Parsi-style architecture. It is characterised by high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden staircases, large doors, and leafy verandas, making it resemble a colonial-era cottage. Seeing the grandeur of this heritage home, Farah Khan's cook Dilip asked with wide eyes, "Madam, where have we come?" To this, Farah jokingly replied, "This is a very big Buckingham Palace. I have brought you to London!"
Diana told Farah that she is the fourth generation living in this house, and it has been here since her great-grandfather's time, i.e., over 100 years ago. When Farah asked if the entire house belonged to her, Diana smiled and replied, "Upstairs is me, and downstairs is us," implying that she lives in the house with her mother and other family members.
Farah then requested Diana to give her a tour of the entire house. During the tour, Diana's mother mentioned that a carved wooden table is also over 100 years old, to which Farah again joked, "This is older than me! I'm so happy that things are older than me." As Diana's team, including her makeup artist and other members, entered, Farah exclaimed in a grand manner, "Look, the heroine's group! Beautiful heroines always come with a group!"
While touring the upper floor, Farah Khan described the terrace garden as "very beautiful" and praised the house's soft pastel interiors, pink sofas, floral cushions, and vintage lamps, saying, "Everything is so beautiful. Just like you." Regarding a peculiar 'merry-go-round'-like object in the living area, Diana explained that it might have come from a World War II shipment.
Impressed by Diana's 100-year-old ancestral home, Farah Khan jokingly compared it to the living room of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat'. She said, "This is as big as Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat living area." Farah further added that she should invite Shah Rukh over, to which Diana smilingly agreed that she would love to host Shah Rukh.
