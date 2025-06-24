Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence on Hania Amir's Casting in 'Sardaarji 3' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh Advocates Focusing on Mother Earth While Diljit Dosanjh hasn’t made any direct comments, his statement clearly shows his support for Hania Aamir. In an interview with Grammy President Panos Panay, he mentioned the prevailing atmosphere of war across the globe and his lack of control over these circumstances. He believes that music, in such times, acts as a unifying force between nations. He expressed his happiness at being associated with an art form that transcends borders and spreads love. He urged everyone to think beyond national boundaries and focus on Mother Earth, as all these borders are part of the same planet.

Actor Avoids Commenting on Politics Diljit also stated that he wishes to avoid making any 'mistakes' by commenting on politics. He said, "Politics is a different field. I don't want to make any mistakes by speaking without thinking things through, but every moment is precious to me, and I want to live it fully."

Diljit Dosanjh Presents His Standpoint Following Hania Aamir’s casting in Sardaar ji 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded a ban on Diljit and all his projects in India. FWICE President B.N. Tiwari levelled serious accusations against Diljit Dosanjh, claiming that the singer had hurt the sentiments of Indian people. He stated, “Despite knowing that 26 innocent people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh cast Hania Aamir in a Bollywood film.”