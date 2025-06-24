Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence on Hania Amir's Casting in 'Sardaarji 3' Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh On Sardaar ji 3 Hania Aamir: The film Sardaar ji 3 is currently in the headlines. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is playing a significant role alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film. This has sparked considerable controversy on social media. There is strong opposition to Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film, with calls for its release to be halted due to Hania Aamir’s involvement. The singer has finally broken his silence on the matter. While he hasn’t directly addressed the issue, his carefully worded statement reveals his feelings. His statement, made in light of the controversy surrounding Hania Aamir, clearly indicates his support for the Pakistani actress.
Diljit Dosanjh Advocates Focusing on Mother Earth
While Diljit Dosanjh hasn’t made any direct comments, his statement clearly shows his support for Hania Aamir. In an interview with Grammy President Panos Panay, he mentioned the prevailing atmosphere of war across the globe and his lack of control over these circumstances. He believes that music, in such times, acts as a unifying force between nations. He expressed his happiness at being associated with an art form that transcends borders and spreads love. He urged everyone to think beyond national boundaries and focus on Mother Earth, as all these borders are part of the same planet.
Actor Avoids Commenting on Politics
Diljit also stated that he wishes to avoid making any ‘mistakes’ by commenting on politics. He said, “Politics is a different field. I don’t want to make any mistakes by speaking without thinking things through, but every moment is precious to me, and I want to live it fully.”
Diljit Dosanjh Presents His Standpoint
Following Hania Aamir’s casting in Sardaar ji 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded a ban on Diljit and all his projects in India. FWICE President B.N. Tiwari levelled serious accusations against Diljit Dosanjh, claiming that the singer had hurt the sentiments of Indian people. He stated, “Despite knowing that 26 innocent people were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh cast Hania Aamir in a Bollywood film.”
Trailer of Diljit and Hania Aamir’s Film Released
Following the release of the trailer for ‘Sardaar ji 3’, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a complete ban on the singer and all his projects in India. ‘Sardaar ji 3’ is scheduled for release outside India on June 27, 2025. However, its release in India remains uncertain, with the film already embroiled in several controversies.
