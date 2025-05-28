scriptDipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update

Sad news concerning actress Dipika Kakar. The actress has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Shoaib has shared an update on what the doctors are saying.

May 28, 2025 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Liver Cancer stage 2

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer: TV’s famous couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, are going through a very difficult time. Dipika was initially found to have a tumour in her liver, the size of a tennis ball. After experiencing pain and undergoing tests, it has been revealed that the actress has a liver tumour. They shared this news through a post on social media. Since this news broke, social media has been abuzz. Everyone is praying for Dipika’s well-being. Dipika herself has appealed for prayers, while Shoaib has also given a detailed account in his vlog.

Dipika Diagnosed with Liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar shared a post on her Instagram, informing her followers that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. Dipika wrote on Instagram: “As you all know, the last few weeks have been very difficult for us. The pain in my upper abdomen led to a hospital visit, and then the discovery of a tennis ball-sized tumour in my liver, and then the devastating news that the tumour is malignant and in its second stage.”

Dipika and Shoaib Express Faith

Dipika Kakar continued, “This is the most difficult time we have ever experienced, yet I am completely positive, I have made up my mind to face this situation and emerge stronger. Inshallah! My entire family is with me, and I am receiving so much love and prayers from all of you; I will overcome this situation as well.”

The Toughest Time of Their Lives

Shoaib Ibrahim also shared in his vlog that this is the ‘toughest phase’ of their lives. He said, “By the grace of Allah, the scan reports are clear. The virus or its cells haven’t spread anywhere else in the body. Whatever is there is confined to the tumour, and once the tumour is removed, Inshallah, things will get better. As of now, the doctors are saying that everything is under control, although only Allah knows what the future holds.”
 

Persistent Cough Delays Dipika’s Surgery

Shoaib said, “Dipika has had a persistent cough, which has caused a slight delay in the surgery, but still, I believe that every individual faces such phases in their life. For us, this is perhaps the toughest phase yet. Yet, we are equally grateful to Allah. There is no doubt that this is a major health concern, but the doctors are very confident in handling it. They are assuring us that it can be easily cured.”

Dipika Describes the Severity of Cancer

Dipika also appeared in the vlog with Shoaib Ibrahim. She said, “We are placing our complete trust in the doctors and drawing strength from their confidence. Of course, hearing the word cancer in one’s life is terrifying, for both the patient and their family. But we are remaining strong, maintaining faith, and hoping for the best.” Dipika’s fans and friends are all praying for her speedy recovery.

News / Entertainment / Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

in 3 hours

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

National News

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

Jaipur

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

in 3 hours

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

Raipur

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

in 5 hours

Housefull 5 Trailer Released: Multi-Starrer Film to Hit Cinemas

Bollywood

Housefull 5 Trailer Released: Multi-Starrer Film to Hit Cinemas

12 hours ago

Actor Unni Mukundan in Trouble for Assaulting Ex-Manager

Entertainment

Actor Unni Mukundan in Trouble for Assaulting Ex-Manager

13 hours ago

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 4: Bollywood Superstar to Host New Season

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.