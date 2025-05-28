Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update

Dipika Diagnosed with Liver Cancer Dipika Kakar shared a post on her Instagram, informing her followers that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. Dipika wrote on Instagram: “As you all know, the last few weeks have been very difficult for us. The pain in my upper abdomen led to a hospital visit, and then the discovery of a tennis ball-sized tumour in my liver, and then the devastating news that the tumour is malignant and in its second stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) Dipika and Shoaib Express Faith Dipika Kakar continued, "This is the most difficult time we have ever experienced, yet I am completely positive, I have made up my mind to face this situation and emerge stronger. Inshallah! My entire family is with me, and I am receiving so much love and prayers from all of you; I will overcome this situation as well."

The Toughest Time of Their Lives Shoaib Ibrahim also shared in his vlog that this is the ‘toughest phase’ of their lives. He said, “By the grace of Allah, the scan reports are clear. The virus or its cells haven’t spread anywhere else in the body. Whatever is there is confined to the tumour, and once the tumour is removed, Inshallah, things will get better. As of now, the doctors are saying that everything is under control, although only Allah knows what the future holds.”

Persistent Cough Delays Dipika's Surgery Shoaib said, "Dipika has had a persistent cough, which has caused a slight delay in the surgery, but still, I believe that every individual faces such phases in their life. For us, this is perhaps the toughest phase yet. Yet, we are equally grateful to Allah. There is no doubt that this is a major health concern, but the doctors are very confident in handling it. They are assuring us that it can be easily cured."