Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

Actress Dipika Kakar is currently admitted to a hospital. Her health is not well. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has shared the latest update on her health and requested prayers.

May 22, 2025 / 01:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar health Update

Dipika Kakar with husband

Dipika Kakar Health Update: Fans are concerned after knowing about TV actress Dipika Kakar’s liver tumour. She is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently provided another health update in his vlog. He mentioned that Dipika’s health deteriorated significantly a few days ago.

Suffering from Pain and Fever

Shoaib, Dipika’s husband, explained that the actress stopped breastfeeding their son, Ruhaan, which led to a lump and pain in her breast. This pain intensified, causing a fever that later developed into the flu. Throughout the night, the family tried treating her with cold compresses and medication, but the fever didn’t subside. Consequently, she had to be admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Surgery Scheduled for Next Week

Dipika Kakar’s liver tumour surgery has been postponed because her flu needed to be treated first. Shoaib stated that the necessary tests have been conducted, and further procedures will commence after the reports are received. He added, “The surgery might happen by next week.”
Shoaib expressed gratitude, saying that their son, Ruhaan, has been remarkably understanding during this difficult time. He no longer frequently demands milk and calms down quickly if he cries. This has provided Dipika with some relief.

Shoaib Apologises

Finally, Shoaib apologised to the fans for not providing timely health updates, explaining that the circumstances were challenging. He stated, “I have faith in God, and everything will be alright soon.” He also appealed to fans to pray for the actress.

