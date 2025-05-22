Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

Suffering from Pain and Fever Shoaib, Dipika’s husband, explained that the actress stopped breastfeeding their son, Ruhaan, which led to a lump and pain in her breast. This pain intensified, causing a fever that later developed into the flu. Throughout the night, the family tried treating her with cold compresses and medication, but the fever didn’t subside. Consequently, she had to be admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Surgery Scheduled for Next Week View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) Dipika Kakar's liver tumour surgery has been postponed because her flu needed to be treated first. Shoaib stated that the necessary tests have been conducted, and further procedures will commence after the reports are received. He added, "The surgery might happen by next week."

Shoaib expressed gratitude, saying that their son, Ruhaan, has been remarkably understanding during this difficult time. He no longer frequently demands milk and calms down quickly if he cries. This has provided Dipika with some relief.