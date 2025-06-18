Dipika Kakar Shows Neck Scars Following Liver Cancer Surgery

Dipika Kakar Shows Neck Scars Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, frequently share vlogs. In a recent vlog, Dipika showed her wounds to her fans. She also described how her husband, Shoaib, supported her after her cancer diagnosis. She said, “About a month ago, when we found out about the tumour in my liver and the need for major surgery, the word ‘surgery’ alone was enough to scare me. Shoaib already knew, but he didn’t tell me anything. When the doctors were reviewing the reports, I insisted on seeing them, and that’s when I learned the truth.”

Fans Shocked by Dipika Kakar’s Wounds In the video, Dipika showed the wounds on her neck. A bandage was visible, and dark marks were also apparent, which she showed to her fans. Dipika’s fans continue to pray for her recovery. Doctors have advised that she needs extra care post-surgery, leading to further fan concern.