Dipika Kakar Shows Neck Scars Following Liver Cancer Surgery

Television actress Dipika Kakar is currently in the headlines due to her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and has undergone surgery. She has since been discharged from the hospital and returned home. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar shared a vlog where she showed the wounds on her neck post-surgery, causing concern among her fans.
Dipika Kakar Shows Neck Scars
Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, frequently share vlogs. In a recent vlog, Dipika showed her wounds to her fans. She also described how her husband, Shoaib, supported her after her cancer diagnosis. She said, “About a month ago, when we found out about the tumour in my liver and the need for major surgery, the word ‘surgery’ alone was enough to scare me. Shoaib already knew, but he didn’t tell me anything. When the doctors were reviewing the reports, I insisted on seeing them, and that’s when I learned the truth.”
Fans Shocked by Dipika Kakar’s Wounds
In the video, Dipika showed the wounds on her neck. A bandage was visible, and dark marks were also apparent, which she showed to her fans. Dipika’s fans continue to pray for her recovery. Doctors have advised that she needs extra care post-surgery, leading to further fan concern.
Shoaib Ibrahim Supports Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar is trying to recover and is spending time with her family. She continues to share her daily vlogs. Her fans are overjoyed to see her well and are leaving encouraging comments, which Dipika is gratefully acknowledging.