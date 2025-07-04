Dipika Kakar’s Cancer Could Return: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Emotional Update

TV actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent cancer surgery and was declared cancer-free. However, her husband Shoaib has shared new information that has caused concern among fans. He revealed that Dipika's cancer was quite serious and there is a chance of recurrence. Both are understandably distressed. Shoaib also mentioned in the vlog that they are going to see the doctor for follow-up treatment. Dipika expressed her anxiety about the uncertainty of the future. Following this news, fans have taken to social media to offer their prayers.
Shoaib Ibrahim became emotional while sharing information about his wife. In the vlog, he described the anxiety he felt during Dipika's surgery on June 3rd, a month prior. Shoaib said, “I can't forget the date. I was sitting by the window, extremely worried, along with my friends who were supporting me. We were all waiting for the doctor's update. Now, a month has passed.”
After meeting the doctor, Shoaib and Dipika revealed that a new doctor, Imran Sheikh, has joined their treatment team. Doctors say Dipika is recovering well from the surgery and can begin normal walks as exercise. However, weight training and yoga are prohibited due to the stretching involved. They have also advised against fried foods. While she can eat out, doctors recommend sticking to home-cooked meals.
Shoaib further explained, “There are currently no cancer cells in Dipika's body. However, the biopsy report revealed that her cancer was far more dangerous than initially indicated in the reports. There's a chance of recurrence. After the surgery, the doctor has prescribed medication. Although there are no cancer cells now, if any are detected in the future, the dosage will be increased, and she will receive medication intravenously. Her treatment will begin next week and will last for about two years. Scans will be conducted every three weeks.”