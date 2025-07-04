Dipika Kakar’s Cancer Could Return: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Emotional Update

Shoaib further explained, “There are currently no cancer cells in Dipika's body. However, the biopsy report revealed that her cancer was far more dangerous than initially indicated in the reports. There's a chance of recurrence. After the surgery, the doctor has prescribed medication. Although there are no cancer cells now, if any are detected in the future, the dosage will be increased, and she will receive medication intravenously. Her treatment will begin next week and will last for about two years. Scans will be conducted every three weeks.”