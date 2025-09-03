Dipika Kakar's Condition Deteriorates Amidst Cancer Treatment

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Big news has emerged regarding the famous TV actress Dipika Kakar. A few months ago, the actress found out about her liver cancer. She had a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her abdomen, which was surgically removed, but the danger is not yet over. Day by day, the actress is experiencing various ailments. Now, amidst her cancer treatment, Dipika has contracted a viral infection. She herself has shared this information, stating that she has become quite weak and her immunity has also decreased.
Dipika Kakar underwent liver cancer surgery in June this year. Following this, her targeted therapy began in July. While her fans eagerly await every update, Dipika has informed them through a new vlog. A few days ago, Dipika mentioned that she is undergoing therapy and is experiencing side effects, and now she has also contracted a viral infection, resulting in her poor health.
In her vlog, Dipika Kakar provided a health update, saying, “My condition is quite bad. I have also contracted a viral infection, like my son Ruhaan, and in my case, it has become more serious because I am undergoing cancer treatment, which has significantly reduced my immunity.”
Dipika further explained, “My doctor, Somnath, had already told us that if I develop any viral infection or fever, it is essential to contact him. I am being given a heavy dose of antibiotics and anti-allergy medications, which is affecting me. Hopefully, I will recover soon. My condition was worse yesterday.”
Dipika had previously revealed that she has been taking targeted therapy pills for over a month. As a result, she has experienced ulcers, rashes on her palms, and difficulties with her nose and throat. Her hair has also started falling out. It should be noted that Dipika Kakar has stage 2 liver cancer, which is currently being treated, and these are the side effects the actress is experiencing.