Dipika Kakar's Condition Deteriorates Amidst Cancer Treatment

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Big news has emerged regarding the famous TV actress Dipika Kakar. A few months ago, the actress found out about her liver cancer. She had a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her abdomen, which was surgically removed, but the danger is not yet over. Day by day, the actress is experiencing various ailments. Now, amidst her cancer treatment, Dipika has contracted a viral infection. She herself has shared this information, stating that she has become quite weak and her immunity has also decreased.